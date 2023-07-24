Luke Hughes salary breakdown: How much will Devils defenseman earn in 2023 NHL season?

Luke Hughes, defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, made his NHL debut in the 2022-23 season with an impressive three-year entry-level contract. The deal, with a $925,000 cap hit and an average annual value of $1.85 million, reflects the team's confidence in his potential.

Breaking down his salary for the upcoming season, Hughes will earn $832,500 in base salary along with a signing bonus of $92,500. This combined amount of $925,000 is sure to provide the young player with a solid foundation as he begins his professional hockey journey.

Looking ahead, the second year of the contract promises even greater rewards for Hughes. He is poised to receive a salary of $925,000, bolstered by substantial performance bonuses categorized as 'A' type, which could potentially elevate his earnings significantly.

However, it is in the third year that the defenseman's income truly skyrockets. Alongside his base salary, he stands to gain an astounding $1 million in 'A' type performance bonuses and an additional $850,000 in 'B' type bonuses. These staggering figures are a testament to the Devils' belief in Hughes' capabilities and the impact they expect him to make on the ice.

With an enticing mix of base salary and performance bonuses, he has the opportunity to not only earn well but also prove himself as a crucial asset for the New Jersey Devils in the seasons to come.

Luke Hughes's arrival shaping the future of the New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils fans have reason to be excited about the arrival of 20-year-old Luke Hughes, who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Quinn. With a similar playing style to Quinn, Luke's offensive prowess could see him achieving an impressive .78 points per game pace, potentially reaching 64 points over 82 games. Drawing on Quinn's assist pace during his 20-year-old season, Luke might also amass 54 assists, making him a strong contender for the Calder Trophy.

Supported by a team with defensive-minded players, Luke will have the freedom to play like a fourth forward, utilizing his big frame, speed, and elite hockey IQ to his advantage. With the Devils' fast-paced style of play, Luke's ability to transition cleanly from defense to offense will be invaluable. Additionally, his defensive skills, akin to his brother Jack's, will make him a formidable force on both ends of the ice.

Opposing teams may struggle to keep up with Hughes's speed and offensive ability, while his potential linemates like Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Jack Hughes could form a formidable offensive combo.

