Luke Hughes will make his playoff debut in Game 3 against Carolina Hurricanes

Luke Hughes, the rookie defenseman, will be called upon by the New Jersey Devils to bolster their defense in Game 3. They face a must-win situation trailing 2-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Head coach Lindy Ruff announced on Saturday that Hughes will replace Ryan Graves, who is out with an upper-body injury. Despite veteran Brendan Smith being an option, Ruff decided to roll with the 19-year-old Hughes instead.

Luke Hughes, who was selected fourth overall by the Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft, turned pro after playing one season at the University of Michigan. He made his NHL debut earlier this year and recorded a goal and an assist in two games with the Devils during the regular season.

The younger brother of Devils forward Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Luke Hughes has shown tremendous potential with his offensive skills and skating ability. He received work with the top power-play unit during Saturday's practice, indicating that the Devils may be looking to utilize his skills on the man advantage.

Despite his lack of playoff experience, Hughes will be counted on to help the Devils turn the tide in the series. The Hurricanes have dominated the first two games, outscoring the Devils 10-3. But with Hughes' fresh legs and dynamic ability, the Devils will be hoping to get back in the series and avoid a first-round exit.

Game 3 is set for Sunday, and all eyes will be on Hughes as he makes his playoff debut in a crucial game for the Devils.

A look at Luke Hughes's NHL career

The 19-year-old defenseman joined the Devils' lineup as the seventh defenseman during a 6-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on April 11th, 2023. He registered two blocked shots, one hit, and one takeaway in just over 11 minutes of ice time. Hughes' debut came three days after he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils.

Luke Hughes was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and turned pro after two seasons with the University of Michigan. Two days after Michigan was eliminated from the NCAA Frozen Four, Hughes signed his entry-level contract with the Devils, officially beginning his professional career.

Luke Hughes's debut was highly anticipated by Devils fans and the hockey community alike, as he has long been regarded as a top prospect in the league. Hughes' first NHL goal came just two days after his debut, in a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals.

With just 27 seconds left in overtime, Hughes fired a shot past Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov to secure the victory for the Devils. Hughes becomes the third Hughes brother to play in the NHL, joining Jack and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

