In the aftermath of Team Canada's unexpected defeat to Czechia at the World Junior Hockey Championship, Chicago Blackhawks' Czech goaltender Petr Mrazek found himself at the center of attention. In an interview, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson humorously disclosed that Mrazek was cashing in on bets following Canada's loss.

Chicago Tribune's Phillip Thompson shared a video on Twitter featuring Richardson's interview, where he was asked if he had to console forward Connor Bedard after Canada's World Juniors exit.

"No, I stayed out of that," Richardson said. "Petr’s having some fun with that today. As you heard in the background, he’s collecting all his money from his bets."

Petr Mrazek, a Czech professional ice hockey goaltender, has been a consistent presence for the Chicago Blackhawks. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Mrazek has showcased his skills and contributed to his team's success.

Connor Bedard responds to Petr Mrazek

Phillip Thompson also captured a candid moment with Canadian ice hockey player Connor Bedard. Thompson asked the Blackhawks star about getting grief from Petr Mrazek.

"Pretty tough. I'd be the same if Canada were to win," Bedard said. "I feel sad for all those guys on our team."

Bedard's response sheds light on the good-natured banter he received from Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks' goaltender, following the shocking defeat.

Bedard's mature response to the good-natured grief from Mrazek reflects his maturity level. While the loss undoubtedly stung for Team Canada, Bedard's support adds a touch of perspective to the intense emotions surrounding the World Junior Championship.

Highlights of Team Canada's 3-2 loss to Czechia

Team Canada's heartbreak unfolded at the World Junior Hockey Championship as it rallied against Czechia, erasing a 2-0 deficit to force a tie in the quarterfinals. Despite dominating play in the final 40 minutes, Jakub Stancl's last-second goal shattered Canadian hopes, leading to a 3-2 defeat.

The loss, Canada's first to Czechia in the medal round, left captain Fraser Minten and teammates devastated. The game was a rematch of the previous year's gold-medal contest, where Canada triumphed. The Czechs, seeking revenge, advance to the World Juniors semifinals.

Team Canada, missing key players, struggled throughout the tournament, finishing second in its group. The defeat left players, including Matthew Poitras, feeling they had let their country down. Despite a late equalizer, Canada fell short, leaving them with a poignant sense of what might have been.