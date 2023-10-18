Luke Schenn injury: What happened to Nashville Predators defenseman?

In the world of professional sports, injuries can be a game-changer, and unfortunately, Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn has become the latest victim of the injury bug.

What happened to Luke Schenn?

In an announcement made Wednesday, the Nashville Predators said that Luke Schenn had sustained a lower-body injury. This news came as a disappointment to both Schenn and Predators fans, as the defenseman had started the season with great promise, recording four hits and a blocked shot in a solid 15 minutes and 11 seconds of ice time during Nashville's season opener.

This injury forced Schenn to miss three consecutive games after the season opener. While the nature of the injury wasn't disclosed in the provided information, lower-body injuries can be quite debilitating for hockey players, affecting their mobility and performance on the ice.

Schenn's presence on the ice is a valuable asset to the Nashville Predators. Known for his physical play and defensive prowess, he was expected to contribute significantly to the team's success this season. The 33-year-old veteran defenseman joined the Predators after finishing the previous season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When will Luke Schenn return?

According to the Predators' announcement, Luke Schenn is expected to miss four to six weeks due to his lower-body injury. This unfortunate timeline suggests that the defenseman will likely be sidelined until December, which is a substantial chunk of the regular NHL season.

During Schenn's absence, Dante Fabbro is expected to step up and play a more prominent role for the Predators. Fabbro, a young and promising defenseman, will likely see increased ice time and responsibilities as he fills the void left by Schenn.

The exact return date for Luke Schenn may vary based on the progress of his recovery and the nature of his injury. The Predators, their fans and Schenn himself will undoubtedly be hoping for a speedy and full recovery so that he can rejoin the team as soon as possible to continue contributing to their quest for success in the upcoming season.

Schenn's career resurgence

The Predators made a significant investment in Schenn during the offseason, signing him to a lucrative three-year, $8.25-million contract. This marked a substantial raise for the 33-year-old defenseman, who had previously played a supporting role in the Tampa Bay Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships and delivered strong performances with the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

Schenn's career had seen him move around the NHL, including stints in Toronto and Philadelphia, during which he signed short-term deals worth less than $1 million annually.