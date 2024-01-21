"MacKinnon and McRae is a wild pairing": Fans surprised as NHL All-Star Celebrity captains get revealed, including Tate McRae, Justin Bieber and more

NHL enthusiasts were in for a surprise as the league recently unveiled NHL All-Star Celebrity captains for the much-anticipated 2024 NHL All-Star games.

The announcement, made by the NHL, has created quite a buzz among fans, who are eager to witness the star-studded affair unfold during the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend from February 1-3.

The NHL All-Star Celebrity captains for each team were disclosed with an accompanying tweet that read:

"Introducing your #NHLAllStar Game captains! Don't miss the 2024 #NHLAllStar Weekend from February 1st-3rd on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports!".

The roster includes some well-known names as NHL All-Star Celebrity captains. For Team Matthews, the honor of Celebrity Captain goes to global pop sensation Justin Bieber. Team McDavid will be led by the charismatic Will Arnett, a familiar face in the entertainment industry.

Tate McRae, a well-established talent in the music scene, has been named the Celebrity Captain for Team Mackinnon. Team Hughes will be guided by the crooner Michael Buble, adding a touch of musical elegance to the mix.

As news of the NHL All-Star Celebrity captains emerged, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan humorously remarked:

"Mackinnon and McRae is a wild pairing lol"

However, not all reactions were entirely positive, as another fan expressed:

"The celebs thing is really unnecessary IMO"

One fan praised the choices while suggesting the involvement of other notable Ontario natives like Drake and Shawn Mendes:

"Good job by the NHL with their selections for celebrity captains. Would have been nice to see @Drake and @ShawnMendes involved since both are from Ontario."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is shaping up to be an eventful and star-studded affair, with the presence of NHL All-Star Celebrity captains.

Details to catch the NHL All-Star Celebrity captains live

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs, on Feb. 2 and 3. Canadian enthusiasts can catch the event on CBC and Sportsnet in English while French-speaking viewers have the option to tune in to TVA Sports.

For those who prefer a digital viewing experience, streaming is available on Sportsnet. In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, while ESPN will cover the Skills Competition, with online streaming accessible on ESPN+.

You can witness the live proceedings by securing tickets for the All-Star Game on ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $44-74 for Feb. 1, $154-588+ for Feb. 2, and $181-882+ for Feb. 3.