Macklin Celebrini drops F-bomb in post-game interview after BU's victory over rivals Boston College 

In a thrilling Beanpot opener at TD Garden, the much-anticipated clash between Boston University and Boston College took an unexpected turn as 17-year-old phenom Macklin Celebrini stole the spotlight. Celebrini, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, faced a challenging weekend against BC just over a week ago, managing to secure only one point.

However, in Monday night's faceoff, Celebrini left an indelible mark, netting two early goals within the first six minutes of the game. His first goal showcased the finesse in his release, expertly using a defenseman as a screen to beat Canadiens draft pick Jacob Fowler. The second goal demonstrated the sheer power of Celebrini's one-timer on BU's power play, set up by Lane Hutson.

Following the 4-3 victory over their rivals, Macklin Celebrini, tied for the NCAA lead with 21 goals this season, expressed his satisfaction in a post-game interview. Unfiltered and passionate, he said:

"We knew what we needed to do tonight, and I thought us as a whole, we'd f***ing bounce back."

Expand Tweet

BU's energizing show didn't just clinch their place in the Beanpot final. The unforgettable scene after the game showed the pure joy of winning. In the excitement, the promising player blurted out a misstep that drew in the audience. It gave an unexpected spin to an already fiery competition.

Macklin Celebrini shines as Boston University secures 4-3 victory over Boston College

At TD Garden's intense Beanpot opener, Boston University quickly encountered a penalty, only 32 seconds in. They managed to handle it efficiently, allowing Macklin Celebrini to shine. He quickly nabbed a 2-0 lead.

On his first goal, he skillfully made room on the left slot. He sent the puck whizzing past Jacob Fowler, after receiving a pass from Quinn Hutson. Not long after, Celebrini ramped up the lead during a power play.

BU dominated the first period with 19 shots on goal, maintaining a 2-0 cushion into the intermission. BC managed to narrow the gap in the second period, capitalizing on a power play to make it 2-1. However, BU responded with a fortuitous bounce leading to a goal by Tuch, extending their lead to 3-1.

The third period saw both teams exchanging goals, with BU's Greene scoring off a faceoff and BC mounting a comeback with goals from Shamburger and Perreault. Despite late pressure from BC, the Terriers held on to secure a narrow 4-3 victory, advancing to the Beanpot final against Northeastern.