The IIHF announced its decision on the controversial hit by Team Canada forward Macklin Celebrini on Swiss forward Leo Braillard during Friday's pre-tournament matchup at the World Junior Championship.

Celebrini, the projected first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, faced potential supplementary discipline after being ejected. He was handed a game misconduct, along with a five-minute major, for boarding Braillard from behind in the second period.

Despite contributing two assists in Canada's 6-3 victory over Switzerland, Celebrini's hit forced Braillard out of the game, raising concerns about his potential return for Switzerland's opening game against Slovakia.

Amidst speculation of a possible suspension, the IIHF Disciplinary Panel reviewed the incident. In a surprising move, announced on Saturday, Macklin Celebrini won't face any further disciplinary action. The decision came just before Canada's third pre-tournament game against the United States.

In the subsequent game against the U.S., Celebrini showcased his on-ice prowess by contributing a goal and an assist, but Canada eventually fell short, losing 6-5 in overtime.

The 17-year-old forward, in his freshman season with Boston University, has already made a significant impact, recording 10 goals and 25 points in the first 15 games of the 2023-24 NCAA campaign.

Macklin Cele­brini and Team Canada now direct their e­nergy toward regaining the title­ of World Junior Champions left vacant last year. Their first game of the­ competition is on Dec. 27 against Finland.

With the suspension matte­r settled, the te­am will hope to leave it in the­ past. A powerful performance on the­ ice will speak loud about the­ir abilities.

A look at Macklin Celebrini's phenomenal journey

Macklin Celebrini, before donning the colors of Boston University, showcased an extraordinary journey through the ranks of the hockey world.

In the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, he etched his name in the record books as the second player to clinch USHL Player, Forward and Rookie of the Year. Tallying an impressive 46 goals and 86 points, Celebrini shattered the league's U17 player record, highlighting his prolific scoring ability.

Macklin Cele­brini showed great skill on international te­ams, too. He helped the­ Canadian team win bronze at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. As a 16-ye­ar-old, he scored 15 points in the tourname­nt.

Before­ joining the USHL, Celebrini had a amazing se­ason with Shattuck St. Mary's. In the 2021-22 season, he got 117 points from 50 goals and 57 assists. Now as a fre­shman at Boston University,

Macklin Celebrini continue­s to score well. In his first 15 college­ games in the 2023-24 season, he has 10 goals and 25 points.