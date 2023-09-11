Magic Johnson reserved high praise for Alex Ovechkin ahead of Commanders' 2023 NFL season opener 

NBA icon Magic Johnson expressed great admiration for Alex Ovechkin at the Washington Commanders' 2023 NFL season home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (September 10).

It was an electric atmosphere at FedEx Field as fans came to cheer on their home team, with the Commanders opening their campaign with a thrilling 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

Along with fans, several notable sports personalities, including NBA legend Magic Johnson, who is also a part owner of the Commanders, and "The Great Eight" Alex Ovechkin, were in attendance.

Johnson, seated in the owner's box with NBA stars Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, spared no moment to extend his greetings and appeared in photos with other notable personalities, including Ovechkin, at the game.

The greatest point guard in NBA history took to Instagram to express his greetings to several notable FedEx Field attendees. One picture featured Alex Ovechkin, his son Sergei, and minority owner Mark Ein.

On his Instagram, Johnson praised Ovechkin, writing:

"One of the greatest hockey goals scorers of all time"

Alex Ovechkin is on pace to eclipse Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal total

The Washington Capitals talisman is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever play in the NHL. Ovechkin might be growing more white beards, but his exceptional skills to deliver at the highest level of hockey remain intact, even at the age of 37.

"The Great Eight" has continued to add to his impressive tally of 822 goals. With a career span of 16 years, Ovechkin is shy of 72 goals, breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals.

Ovechkin's rise to greatness has nothing but been one of the most inspirational stories in hockey. "The Great Eight" was drafted as the No.1 overall by the Washington Capitals in 2004. Ever since making his debut in 2005, Ovechkin has been a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

Ovechkin has played in 1,347 games in his career, amassing 1,485 points through 822 goals and 663 assists. Over the course of his 16 seasons, "The Great Eight" has finished a campaign with 100-plus points four times.

With now being the NHL's second-leading goal scorer, it will be fascinating to see how quickly the Russian ace establishes himself as the league's leading goal scorer.