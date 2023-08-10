"Make-a-wish kid": NHL fans troll Nasher as popular Chel streamer features in NHL 24

This week, the spotlight fell on popular hockey YouTuber and Bauer athlete Nasher (@TheNasher61) as he participated in an NHL 24 event. It was an EA Sports community event with various content creators. The event generated both excitement and a fair share of playful banter from NHL fans on Twitter.

The event featured Nasher donning a motion-capture CGI suit, a sight that immediately captured attention. The subsequent images showing Nasher alongside NHL 2023 Draft player Adam Fantilli were captioned,

"EA SPORTS, I’m in the game."

It was a declaration that bridged the virtual and real worlds of hockey, and Nasher's involvement in the event brought the upcoming NHL game closer to fans.

While Nasher's involvement was met with enthusiasm from many quarters, Twitter being Twitter, it wasn't long before a mix of reactions emerged, ranging from light-hearted jokes to more pointed ones. Some fans took the opportunity to humorously reference Nasher's immersion in the game's development.

One Twitter user cheekily commented,

"Nasher: “NHL 24 has to be done or else I’m out”. Also Nasher: I’m literally in the game"

Cameron @cameronmac89 @TheNasher61 Nasher: “NHL 24 has to be done or else I’m out”

Also Nasher: I’m literally in the game

One Twitter user, questioning the rationale behind Nasher's inclusion in the game, strongly asked,

"Why’re you in the game? Like what reason are you in the game for? You have nothing to do with the sport you’re a loser."

Brendan Leipsic @JakeVirtanen16 @TheNasher61 Why’re you in the game? like what reason are you in the game for? You have nothing to do with the sport you’re a loser.

Another fan commented,

"Make-a-Wish kid,"

Brendan Leipsic @JakeVirtanen16 @TheNasher61 Why’re you in the game? like what reason are you in the game for? You have nothing to do with the sport you’re a loser.

AB @ndybost @TheNasher61 The game is ruined and broken and not fun. If only you’d spend time with them fixing the issues. This is cheaper for EA and now gained 100% support from you

Greg @gregwilker @TheNasher61 How many different celebrations takes did you do?

CommandrAwesome @CommandrAwesome @TheNasher61 @TheNasher61 I love your content man, but what does this do for the game? The nhl series has been stale AF for years. EA needs to be focused on making a quality nhl experience. Not implementing content creators into a game that lacks in so many areas. Happy for you though.

Jsuh @Jhsuoo @TheNasher61 If they have each player individually skate for their player in NHL then it would be different

Historical Sports Goon @goon_sports . I kid. Congrats @TheNasher61 They must be adding a player that turtles in the game as a feature this year. I kid. Congrats

As is often the case on social media, the reactions to Nasher's participation in the EA Sports event showcased the wide spectrum of opinions and emotions that exist among fans. The event itself highlighted the evolving nature of sports-related content creation, where virtual and real-world interactions blend seamlessly.

More about the release of NHL 24

The official release date for NHL 24 remains shrouded in mystery, yet an informed speculation can be derived by analyzing the past release patterns of EA Sports.

NHL 22 saw its worldwide launch on Friday, October 15, 2021, with an early access period commencing three days prior. In a similar vein, NHL 23 made its debut on Friday, October 11, 2022, also accompanied by a three-day early access window.

Given this trend, the highly anticipated NHL 24 could potentially make its grand entrance into the gaming world on Friday, October 13, 2023. Enthusiasts across various gaming platforms, such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, might find themselves immersed in the virtual hockey universe on this date.

For the fervent fans, an exciting opportunity may arise on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. This three-day advantage can be seen as a delightful indulgence for those who yearn to plunge into the virtual hockey action at the earliest opportunity.