"Make it happen Kent Hughes": Canadiens fans rally for Jonathan Marchessault trade as playoffs MVP rocks Habs jersey

Jonathan Marchessault was present at the 15th Gagne-Bergeron Pro-Am event held at Quebec's Videotron Center on a Thursday evening with players wearing Canadiens jerseys.

In it, NHL stars, both seasoned and emerging, converged on the ice for a night of friendly competition, fostering a sense of unity among players and fans. Amidst the glitz and glamour of this star-studded event, a video of Marchessault surfaced online, sparking discussions of his trade.

Jonathan Marchessault is a name familiar to hockey enthusiasts and a pivotal figure during the playoffs MVP. What caught the eye and hearts of Canadiens fans was Marchessault's casual glide across the ice, sporting the iconic Montreal Canadiens jersey.

For a team that has entrenched itself deep in the hearts of its supporters, the sight of Marchessault in the Habs colors stirred emotions and sparked fervent conversations on Twitter.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their enthusiastic support for a potential trade that would bring Marchessault to the Canadiens roster. A fervent fan rallied the cause by exclaiming:

"Make it happen Kent Hughes"

Response on Jonathan Marchessault

Another fan offered a succinct yet powerful sentiment, emphasizing Marchessault's potential impact on the team's fortunes:

"Only chance Habs have."

Response on Jonathan Marchessault

Perhaps the most endearing response came from a fan who believed that the gesture had more significance than mere gameplay.

"He loves it"

Response on Jonathan Marchessault

Response on Jonathan Marchessault

Response on Jonathan Marchessault

Response on Jonathan Marchessault

In an era where sports bring people together, ignites passions, and forges bonds, the Gagne-Bergeron Pro-Am event showcased the unity of the hockey community. The video of Jonathan Marchessault donning the Canadiens jersey struck a deep chord for some fans.

More about Gagne-Bergeron Pro-Am, where players wore Canadiens jersey

Co-hosted by Simon Gagne and recently retired Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, the Pro-Am serves as a charitable initiative. It features a hockey match uniting NHL professionals and local amateurs.

Participants engage in a friendly competition to raise funds for vital causes. Beneficiaries encompass organizations such as The Blue Gable, addressing food security and community support; Leucan, aiding children with cancer and their families; The Philippe Boucher Foundation, assisting disadvantaged children; and The Maurice Tanguay Foundation, supporting children with special needs and their families.

The event encapsulates the unity of sports for philanthropic impact, aligning hockey stars and local players in a meaningful endeavor for the greater good.