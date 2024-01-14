"Make them stay and shovel the Bills stadium": NHL fans react as Canucks' chartered flight gets stranded in Buffalo amid snowstorm

Following their 1-0 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres, there was an unforeseen problem for the Vancouver Canucks as they boarded a chartered flight that grounded in Buffalo Niagara International Airport due to heavy snowfall.

The Canucks desired to leave on Saturday afternoon, but the bad weather caused all inbound and outbound flights to be grounded, leaving them stranded in Buffalo temporarily.

However, as the word went around about the Canucks’ current state of affairs, NHL fans rushed to Reddit with their opinions loaded with humor. One fan quipped:

"This is the solution to Buffalo's problems, just kidnap the entire Canucks roster."

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan suggested a communal effort, saying:

"Make them stay and shovel the Bills stadium before the game on Monday."

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

There was also a touch of skepticism as a fan mused:

"Knowing this league, the Canucks are gonna get fined for staying an extra day in Buffalo to rest or something dumb."

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Brock_Hard_Canuck from discussion inhockey Expand Post

A team member confirmed that the Canucks were forced to spend a night in Buffalo, highlighting that it was not part of their travel plan. The team hopes that they will be able to leave Buffalo on Sunday.

Vancouver Canucks' 1-0 win against Buffalo Sabres

With 26 saves, the goaltender Thatcher Demko gave a spectacular performance that earned his team Vancouver a close 1-0 win against Buffalo Sabres. It was Demko's fourth shutout of the season and seventh in his career. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet lauded Demko's performance.

“That’s typical Demko, very solid, Doesn’t get rattled. Looks big in the net. Just a hell of a game by him,” Tocchet said (h/t USA Today).

Sam Lafferty's goal, scored 2:05 minutes into the second period, proved decisive as well, adding to Vancouver's fifth straight victory — all away games.

Tocchet labeled the game as a mucky or dirty type that brought out the best in the team, reinforcing their ability to fight back in unfavorable conditions.

“It was kind of like a mucky type of game which is kind of good,” Tocchet said (h/t USA Today). “These are the games, I love when you have these types of games and see that resolve, and I thought we did a good job.”

However, the efforts of Sabres net minder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen were good. He made 22 saves on the night, but Buffalo was unable to score. Sabres defender Rasmus Dahlin complained they were not scoring goals despite multiple chances. Lafferty's 10th goal of the season ensured the win for Vancouver.