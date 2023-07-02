The Pittsburgh Penguins made a splash in free agency, announcing several new additions and welcoming back familiar faces to their roster. As the news spread, Penguins fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to the team's offseason moves.

Pittsburgh Penguins free agency Day 1 started with the signing of new players such as Reilly Smith, Ryan Graves, Noel Acciari, Alex Nedeljkovic, Matt Nieto, Lars Eller, Joona Koppanen and Ryan Shea. As some were thrilled to see the team bolstering its lineup, others voiced concerns and criticisms, particularly regarding the decision to bring back Tristan Jarry, the team's goaltender.

One fan, clearly not convinced by Jarry's performance, tweeted:

"I wish they would have let Jarry go. I guess we need one more season of his endless injuries and inconsistent play to convince the Pen's management that he's just a backup."

Another fan echoed the sentiment, stating firmly:

"I will not welcome back Tristan Jarry."

One of the concerns raised by Penguins fans was the decision to give Jarry a significant cap hit despite his perceived inconsistencies. As one fan pointed out,

"Dude just gave the most unreliable player of the last 5 years the biggest cap hit out of that group. Cool."

Despite these critical voices, there were still supporters of the Penguins' free agency moves who embraced the new additions and expressed optimism for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh Penguins' free agency continues to be a topic of discussion among fans, with contrasting opinions and emotions driving the conversations. As the new additions settle in and the team gears up for the season, only time will tell how these moves will impact the Penguins' quest for success.

Pittsburgh Penguins' free agency newest additions

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made several signings during the free agency period, adding forward Radim Zohorna, goaltender Magnus Hellberg and forward Marc Johnstone to their roster.

Zohorna, who previously played for the Penguins from 2020-22, returns for his second stint with the team. The Czech forward has recorded four goals and six assists in 25 NHL games, showcasing his scoring ability.

Hellberg, a 32-year-old goaltender, has played in various leagues throughout his career, including the NHL, AHL and KHL. With 13 seasons of professional hockey under his belt, Hellberg has shown versatility and has represented Team Sweden at international tournaments, including the Olympics and World Championships.

Johnstone, a New Jersey native, spent the previous season with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL. During his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University, he served as the team's captain and tallied 95 points in 126 NCAA games.

