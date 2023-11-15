Man arrested in Adam Johnson manslaughter case released on bail: Reports

According to BBC News, a man detained in connection with the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson has been released on bail, which has shocked the ice hockey community.

The incident occurred during a game on October 28, when Johnson suffered a fatal neck injury after being struck by Matt Petgrave's skate.

At the time of the accident, Adam Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League. This unfortunate incident took place at Sheffield's home arena. The game was called off due to the severity of Johnson's injury, which led to his death.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police, was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter. Following a post-mortem examination that confirmed Johnson's cause of death as a result of his neck injury, the individual was released on bail pending further inquiries.

In regard to the investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said:

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.”

The player involved in this incident is Matt Petgrave, aged 31, and part of the Sheffield team. He has found himself at the center of a situation that has raised questions about safety in the sport.

A bit about Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, born in 1994, was an American professional ice hockey player. He gained recognition for his abilities as a center.

Johnson’s journey started in Minnesota, where he played college hockey for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. Despite not being drafted, his skills and unwavering determination earned him a spot on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Johnson played in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Ontario Reign, in addition to the Penguins. He even took his abilities overseas, joining clubs such as the Augsburger Panthers in Germany, the Malmö Redhawks in Sweden, and the Nottingham Panthers in England.

Throughout his career, Johnson was regarded for his skillfulness, agility and unwavering dedication to hockey.

Off the ice, Adam Johnson proudly represented Hibbing High School as an alumnus and was respected within the sports community of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. His passing not only impacted the world of hockey but also left an irreplaceable void in his hometown, where he held a special place in many hearts.