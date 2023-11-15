Maple Leafs HC provides concerning injury update on John Klingberg for Global Series game

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe recently provided an update on defenseman John Klingberg’s status, indicating that he might not be able to play in the Global Series game.

According to David Alter's social media post, Keefe expressed doubts about Klingberg’s ability to participate on Friday, pointing out that the player couldn't skate during practice.

Defenseman John Klingberg was initially expected to be part of the team’s lineup for this overseas game. Keefe also said:

“The travel probably didn’t do him any favours”.

Suggesting that the journey may have worsened Klingberg’s condition or hindered his recovery process.

The Maple Leafs' medical staff will closely monitor Klingberg's condition in the hopes that he can still contribute in some capacity. However, based on Keefe's statements, it appears that the squad is ready to move without him in the near future.

The absence of John Klingberg from their lineup would be a setback for the Maple Leafs as they heavily rely on his experience and skills to strengthen their defense.

John Klingberg’s ice-hockey career

John Klingberg began his hockey journey in Sweden, playing for his hometown team, Frölunda HC, in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). His talent was evident from the start, and he was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Before venturing to North America, John Klingberg continued honing his skills in Sweden. His impressive performances in the SHL led him to join the Dallas Stars during the 2014–2015 season.

Klingberg wasted no time making an impact in the NHL with his style of play, quickly establishing himself as one of the league's best offensive defensemen.

During his time with the Stars, John Klingberg established himself as a defensive stalwart. He played a lot of minutes and contributed a lot to the team's offensive from the back end. His outstanding performances were recognized, and he was nominated for the Norris Trophy, which is given to the NHL's best defenseman.

In addition to his NHL career, Klingberg has proudly represented Sweden on international platforms. He has participated in tournaments, including the World Championships, where he played a crucial role in securing medals for his country.

On July 1, 2023, John Klingberg signed a one-year, $4,150,000 deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.