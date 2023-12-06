Maple Leafs receive devastating update on John Klingberg 

The Toronto Maple Leafs received a blow to their defensive lineup as defenseman John Klingberg is set to undergo hip surgery at the end of December, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season. The announcement came from general manager Brad Treliving during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Treliving indicated that the exact timeline for Klingberg's recovery will become clearer as the medical team finalizes the details of the procedure. However, he suggested a rehabilitation period in the range of five to six months, outlining the significant challenges the 31-year-old defenseman faces in returning to full strength.

"I’ll have a better idea as we finalize what is going to get done and ultimately once they do the procedure of how long rehab is going to be, but it’s safe to say a five-to-six month range," Treliving said.

Klingberg, who signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Maple Leafs in the summer, last took to the ice on Nov. 11 before being sidelined due to a hip injury. The team subsequently placed him on long-term injured reserve on Nov. 23.

Despite his struggles during the 14 games played with the Leafs this season, where he recorded five assists while sporting a minus-7 rating, Klingberg had shown promise as a key contributor to the team's defensive efforts.

The native of Gothenburg, Sweden, had an impactful season the previous year, notching 10 goals and 23 assists over 67 games split between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. However, the current season proved challenging for Klingberg in terms of performance and health.

Over his illustrious career spanning 633 games with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and the Maple Leafs, Klingberg has demonstrated his offensive prowess with 81 goals and 331 assists. His playoff experience includes eight goals and 31 assists over 63 career games, notably contributing to the Dallas Stars' postseason campaigns.

Klingberg's hockey journey began when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL draft by the Stars, and he has since become a respected figure in the league.

Maple Leafs Defense Under Pressure

The Maple Leafs have faced numerous injuries on the defensive front this season, with both Mark Giordano and Timothy Liljegren currently out of action.

On Wednesday, Treliving acknowledged that the Maple Leafs have explored potential trades for defensive reinforcements, although no immediate transactions seem likely.

"Would we like to help ourselves there?" Treliving said. "Sure, but having said that, what’s the cost and what’s the availability of players out there that ultimately can come in and make a difference?"

Liljegren, sidelined since Nov. 2 with a lower-body injury, has resumed skating and seems to be edging closer to a return. Giordano, dealing with a broken finger sustained last Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, is labeled as week-to-week.

The Maple Leafs hold the fourth spot in the Atlantic Division with a 12-6-4 record and are set to face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.