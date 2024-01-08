Maple Leafs' William Nylander extension now only a matter of time as NHL insider names massive figure for new contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a significant move to secure the future of their star winger, William Nylander, by signing him to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the deal includes a full no-movement clause throughout its duration, providing Nylander with added security and control over his playing situation.

This lucrative contract, which will take effect next season, carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $11.5 million. Notably, it stands as the largest contract in Maple Leafs history in terms of total value, underscoring the team's commitment to keeping Nylander as a cornerstone of their roster.

At 27 years old, Nylander was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but his decision to bet on himself this year has proven to be a wise one. The star winger opened the season with an impressive 17-game point streak and currently ranks among the top 10 in league scoring with 54 points in 37 games, showcasing his value to the team.

Nylander's journey to this substantial contract extension began with his previous six-year, $45 million deal, which was signed after a negotiation process that cost him the opening two months of the 2018-19 season. The evolution of Nylander's career and his recent on-ice performance have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the team's decision to invest significantly in his future with the organization.

With William Nylander and Auston Matthews now secured with long-term contracts, half of the team's "Core Four" is committed for the foreseeable future. The other two stars, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, are set to become eligible for new contracts on July 1.

William Nylander's Journey with the Maple Leafs

Currently in the last year of a six-year contract signed in 2018 with then-general manager Kyle Dubas, William Nylander has become a key figure in the Maple Leafs' offensive lineup. His impressive stats this season, including 21 goals and 54 points in 37 games, highlight his crucial role in the team's performance. Notably, Nylander began the season with a franchise-record 17-game point streak.

The 27-year-old forward's career-best performance last season, where he tallied 40 goals and 87 points in 82 games, underscores his significance to the team's success. Despite the team's elimination in the second round of the playoffs, Nylander contributed significantly with four goals and 10 points in 11 postseason games.

William Nylander's journey from being the eighth-overall pick in the 2014 draft to a prominent figure in the Maple Leafs roster is proof of his skill and dedication. With a track record of 198 goals and 484 points in 558 regular-season games, the extension seems not only a financial commitment but a recognition of Nylander's integral role in the Maple Leafs' quest for success