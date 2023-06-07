Mara Teigen opens up about pregnancy struggles - "taken a toll on me physically and emotionally"

Mara Teigen, the girlfriend of professional ice-hockey player Evander Kane, recently opened up about her pregnancy struggle on Instagram. In a series of Instagram stories, she shared her honest and raw experience, shedding light on the physical and emotional toll that pregnancy has taken on her.

Mara Teigen shared a photo of herself in a hospital, revealing that she has been facing numerous challenges during her pregnancy. She expressed her desire to be transparent and not present an unrealistic picture of her life on social media. Despite her previous posts showing a seemingly positive and put-together image, she wanted to convey the truth about her current struggles.

Mara Teigen shared a photo of herself in a hospital, revealing that she has been facing numerous challenges during her pregnancy.

Mara Teigen acknowledged,

"I know I have been posting photos and videos where I seem like I feel fine and everything is okay. Truth is, I'm really struggling. This is the hardest thing I have ever done, this pregnancy has really taken a toll on me physically and emotionally."

She added,

"Taking care of 2 little ones and trying to still work and keep it together is challenging. The pain has been unbearable at times and the anemia is so debilitating."

The pain she has experienced has been overwhelming at times, and she also mentioned battling anemia, which has greatly affected her overall well-being. Teigen emphasized that she was not seeking sympathy or exaggerating her situation; she simply wanted to be honest about her journey and the difficult place she finds herself in.

Every pregnancy is unique, and Mara Teigen acknowledged that not everyone will be able to fully understand or relate to her struggles. However, she felt it was important to share her story authentically, as her previous posts might have given a different impression.

In her heartfelt message, Mara Teigen expressed her longing for the days when she can feel positive and healthy, enabling her to be a better mom. She described her current state as a blur, where she feels unable to switch off and simply feel good. Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude for the help and support she has received, recognizing the importance of a strong support system during such trying times.

Evander Kane's girlfriend, Mara Teigen and her relationship history

Evander Kane's personal life, specifically his relationships, has garnered attention from the media. His romantic involvement with Mara Teigan has become a popular subject among fans and followers.

They have been in a committed relationship for a considerable period of time and are now expecting their second child, a baby boy. Kane himself took to Twitter to share the joyous news.

Apart from this, Kane is already a father to two children, Iverson Frank Kane and Kensington Ava Kane, with his ex-wife Anna Kane.

Kane and Mara Teigan have been open about their relationship on social media, frequently sharing pictures that reflect their love and dedication to one another.

Poll : 0 votes