Recently, the great Canadian ice hockey goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury addressed rumors of his retirement circulating in hockey on the Pat McAfee Show. The discussion turned more introspective when McAfee praised Fleury for his incredible career and accomplishment of becoming the second-most winningest goaltender in NHL history.

McAaffe admired Fleury’s achievement, saying,

"Hey, congratulations, dude. Number two all time. Number two all time."

McAfee, seemingly acknowledging Fleury's long and illustrious career, questioned whether the goaltender ever anticipated reaching such heights. He mused about Fleury being a potential number-one overall pick.

In response, Fleury humbly revealed that such accolades were not part of his initial plan:

"No, not really. It wasn't in my plan. I was young. I just wanted to make the team, want to play one game, right"

As the conversation delved into retirement, McAfee inquired Fleury about his mindset regarding the end of his playing career. McAfee posed the question,

"Have we done the full reflection thing? Have we seen the light at the end of the tunnel? Are we still doing one game at a time?...."

In a candid response, Fleury admitted,

"I have. I have for a few years. In my age in sports, you never know when the end is gonna come. It's hard to say I'm done. I don't know what else in life I can do that will bring me such joy and fulfillment. Love the game, love playing but also (I'm) getting a little older, getting a little more tired, more sore, more banged up."

Fleury revealed his contemplative approach to retirement, stating,

"I told myself I would wait till the end of the season and make a decision then."

Marc-Andre Fleury takes on Pat McAfee's $250,000 challenge

NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will attempt empty-netter shots this season after being challenged by Pat McAfee. The latter has offered a $250,000 donation to a charity of Fleury's choice if he scores.

McAfee, on his show, emphasized the challenge for the entire season, regardless of Fleury's team or location:

“You put in, okay? For the rest of the year, wherever the hell you’re playing; whatever the hell you’re doing. $250,000 donation to a choice of yours.”

Fleury, with a humorous response, noted McAfee's increased offer, saying,

"It’s good. I like it. I like it. You went up. The last time I talked to you a few years back, it was $100K. So now you’re on ESPN, you do well, eh?"

