Marc-Andre Fleury Injury: What happened to the Minnesota Wild goaltender?

The Minnesota Wild suffered a significant injury setback to star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during Friday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Fleury exited the contest, and the team announced that he'd sustained an upper-body injury. Along with Fleury, Connor Dewar was the other Wild player who left the game with a lower-body injury:

"Injury Updates: Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) and Connor Dewar (lower body) will not return to tonight's game."

Before exiting the game, Fleury made 10 saves out of 11 shots. The 39-year-old veteran was eventually replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made his return from the injured reserve a week ago.

Fans can expect Fleury's availability status before the Minnesota Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

On Monday, following the Wild's win over the New York Islanders, Fleury registered his 552nd NHL career win, surpassing the legendary Patrick Roy to become the league's all-time second-best goalie with the most wins.