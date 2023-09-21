Marc-Andre Fleury retirement: Wild goalie discloses timeline he has set to decide his NHL future

Marc-Andre Fleury, widely regarded as one of NHL's most accomplished goaltenders, is facing a pivotal decision in his illustrious career. The 38-year-old netminder, known for his incredible saves and remarkable consistency, is contemplating retirement. He has decided to let the upcoming season guide his ultimate choice, as Fleury told candidly on Thursday:

"I think I just told myself, you know, I thought about it this summer and stuff, but I just told myself I would give myself the season, you know, see how it goes. See how I feel physically, mentally, if I still can stop a puck, you know, and and just make a decision at the end."

He additionally said:

"I don't want to think about it. Think too much every game, you know, like, 'Oh, it's going good. I want to play again, and it's going bad. I don't want to play anymore.' You know? I mean, like, I just want to, don't be health and downs this season and trying to get to it and then make a decision at the end."

This decision holds significant weight not only for Fleury himself, but also for the hockey world, which has witnessed his remarkable career achievements. Fleury's impressive resume boasts three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he spent a remarkable 13 seasons.

A look at Marc-Andre Fleury's hockey legacy

In addition to his Stanley Cup triumphs, Fleury's individual accolades shine brightly. He earned the prestigious Vezina Trophy in the 2020-21 season, a testament to his outstanding goaltending abilities.

Furthermore, Fleury's international contributions are equally impressive, as he clinched an Olympic gold medal for Canada at the 2010 Winter Games. His performance on the global stage further solidified his status as a goaltending legend.

Marc-Andre Fleury's legacy in the NHL extends beyond just his personal achievements. He currently occupies the third spot on the NHL's all-time wins list, an impressive feat that places him in the company of goaltending legends Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy. With 544 career wins to his name, Fleury's consistency and ability to anchor his teams in the crease are undeniable.

As Marc-Andre Fleury embarks on his second full season with the Minnesota Wild, following a mid-season trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22, the hockey world eagerly awaits his decision. His commitment to the Wild extends to the final year of his two-year contract, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $3.5 million.