Marc-Andre Fleury reveals NHL legend who he draws inspiration from when thanking posts

Recently, veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury shared a delightful insight into his on-ice rituals and the inspiration behind his unique goaltender etiquette on The Pat McAfee Show. The amusing incident occurred during a game when Fleury took a moment to thank the crossbar after a close call.

The show's host, Pat McAfee, brought attention to the video clip, showcasing Fleury's distinctive gesture. McAfee humorously remarked on the goaltender's "moxie" and the lighthearted interaction with the goalpost. Fleury's response delved into the inspiration behind this quirky tradition.

Fleury revealed that his habit of thanking the posts was influenced by NHL legend Patrick Roy, whom he watched closely during his formative years. Roy, a former goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, had a distinctive style that included talking to his posts and expressing gratitude.

Fleury explained that he adopted this practice as a kid and has continued it throughout his career, thanking the goalposts for making his job a little easier.

"Thank you. I saw Patrick Roy when I was a kid," Marc-Andre Fleury said. "He used to play from Montreal, right. And I always watched the Canadian a lot, and he would say thank you and talk to his posts. And since then, I always say, lord, thank you to the Post and to make it safe."

The conversation took a humorous turn when McAfee playfully asked if Fleury speaks English to the goalposts in America and French in Canada. Fleury responded with a chuckle, admitting that he does both, as he's unsure about the posts' origins.

McAfee then jokingly suggested that the iron is from Pittsburgh. Interestingly, Fleury spent the majority of his time in Pittsburgh, so it all made for a fun conclusion to the story.

Marc-Andre Fleury made the gesture in his 552nd NHL win

Marc-Andre Fleury secured his 552nd NHL win, claiming the second spot on the all-time list, with a 5-0 victory for the Minnesota Wild over the New York Islanders.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on special teams, and Mats Zuccarello, Connor Dewar, and Marcus Foligno each added one goal. Fleury's shutout, his 74th overall, was a major accomplishment.

The Wild, recovering from a recent slump, celebrated Fleury surpassing Patrick Roy. Despite chanting Fleury's name, the Islanders struggled, with Kenneth Appleby taking over in the third. The Wild were booed in their previous game but they did well this time around.