Marc-Andre Fleury rumors: Will one of the greatest goalies in NHL history hang his skates after next season?

Marc-Andre Fleury, one of the greatest goalies in Pittsburgh Penguins history, who currently plays for the Minnesota Wild, announced that the 2023-24 NHL season might be his last. Fleury, who was the Penguins’ all-time leader in wins by a goalie, has one year remaining on his contract with the Minnesota Wild, and he plans to play out this season before retiring.

Fleury signed a two-year contract with the Wild prior to the start of the 2022-23 season but was willing to retire after a year if his skill didn’t meet proper standards. With a 24-16-4 record in 46 games, he believes he’ll be able to end his career on a high note.

Fleury has 544 career wins, just seven behind Patrick Roy for the second most in NHL history, and he is only 15 games away from 1,000. Both of those goals are well within reach with just one more season in the NHL.

Penguins fans have been clamoring for Marc-Andre Fleury to return to Pittsburgh ever since he left in the 2017 Expansion Draft. While Fleury has a full no-move clause with the Wild, he still feels a sense of pride and faith toward the Penguins.

Regardless of where Fleury ends up, he will always be looked at as the greatest goalie in the Penguins’ history and one of the best of all time.

Marc-Andre Fleury's salary and contract details

The Minnesota Wild have made a major move to strengthen their goaltending for the next two seasons by securing the services of veteran netminder Marc Andre Fleury. Fleury, who has had an illustrious career in the NHL, signed a new contract worth $7 million in total, with an average annual value of $3.5 million. The signing is a significant investment for the Wild, but one that they believe could pay off in a big way.

Marc-Andre Fleury has had an impressive career in the NHL, having won three Stanley Cups, a Vezina Trophy, and a Jennings Trophy in his 18 seasons in the league.

He started his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, where he played for 13 seasons before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Marc-Andre Fleury played for the Golden Knights for four seasons, helping them reach the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural season, where he was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender for the first time in his career.

The Wild were in need of a veteran goaltender with proven success in the league, and Marc-Andre Fleury's track record makes him an ideal fit for the team. With his experience and leadership, he is expected to provide stability to the Wild's goaltending corps and will be a valuable asset to the team as they look to contend for the Stanley Cup in the coming seasons.

