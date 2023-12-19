Marc-Andre Fleury's prank almost cost former Penguins teammate Kris Letang a hefty fine

It might not be wrong to call Marc-Andre Fleury the ultimate prankster while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ahead of the Minnesota Wild and Penguins matchup on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, Fleury was the first one to reach furtively into his former team's dressing room.

Being all alone in the locker room, Marc-Andre Feury was thinking about what he should do before the locker room got crowded by other players. As a result, Fleury decided to switch defenseman Kris Letang's helmet so that he could wear the white (away) helmet onto the ice for the warmups.

Meanwhile, Kris Letang had no idea of the theme of the helmet, and as usual, he casually picked up the helmet before getting ready to get on the ice for the warmups.

However, Paul DeFazio, Pens equipment assistant manager, was quick to notice Letang with an away helmet and informed him to change it since the defenseman would be fined for wearing it:

"Marc-Andre Fleury snuck into the Penguins locker room earlier today and switched Kris Letang's helmet so that he’d wear the white (away) helmet onto the ice for warmups."

Marc-Andre Fleury misses out as Minnesota loses to Pittsburgh away

Fleury is in the 20th season of his NHL career. The 38-year-old did not feature in Monday's game against the Wild. Fleury could hang up his skates after completing his 20th season:

“I’ve thought about it,” Fleury said. “I try not to make a big deal about it. Enjoy the day. Enjoy the people and the rink. “We’ll see.”

This was possibly the last time, as a player, Fleury visited the PPG Penguins Arena. The 39-year-old goalie is an integral part of the Penguins history. He helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cup championships.

Marc-Andre Fleury was replaced by Filip Gustavsson against the Penguins, but he will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday:

“A little bit (disappointed),” Fleury said Monday. “But that’s OK. I get to play tomorrow. The team’s been good. The team has been winning lately. ‘Gus’ has been awesome. So just have to keep it rolling.”

Meanwhile, the game between the Wild and Penguins ended with Pittsburgh securing a 4-3 victory at home.