Marc Methot loathed Sidney Crosby during his Memorial Cup days; draws comparison between young Sid The Kid & Connor Bedard

In a recent interview, former NHL defenseman Marc Methot shared a captivating story from his junior hockey days, recounting a memorable encounter with a young Sidney Crosby during the Memorial Cup. Drawing parallels to the current situation faced by rising star Connor Bedard, Methot shed light on the challenges that come with early stardom and the impact of overwhelming attention.

Methot vividly recalled the special atmosphere of the Memorial Cup during the NHL lockout year, where his team faced off against Crosby's Rimouski Oceanic. Shea Weber, now a well-established NHL defenseman, was also part of the tournament with Kelowna. Speaking on an episode of Spittin' Chiclets, Methot reminisced:

"That Memorial Cup was special because it was the NHL lockout year, and we were playing against Sid. Shea Weber was with Kelowna at the time."

The encounter left a lasting impression on Methot, especially when he first laid eyes on the prodigious Crosby.

"I still remember being in the banquet hall the night before the tournament started, this f***** guy walks in with like his own security," Methot added. "So like, there's like three guys around him. And you know, when you're a 19-year-old and you're seeing this, you're like, 'What is this? Who does this guy think he is?'"

Marc Methot candidly admitted that the initial impression was not favorable.

"I love Sid, by the way, I've got nothing but respect for him, but I didn't know him at the time. That put a bad taste in my mouth. Right then and there. I hated him."

Fast forward to the present, Methot drew parallels between Crosby's early experiences and the current situation faced by Connor Bedard. Having covered Bedard in Regina, Methot emphasized the challenges the young phenom faces off the ice.

"There are mouth breathers everywhere, and they'll get right up in your personal space and they won't leave you alone because they don't get it."

Marc Methot's career stats

Methot kicked off his hockey career by playing in the major junior hockey league for the London Knights of the OHL. After playing one season with the Knights in the OHL, he was selected with the No. 168 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2003 NHL draft.

Three years after being drafted, Marc Methot made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season. He appeared in 20 games for the Blue Jackets in his debut season. After spending six years in Columbus, Methot was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2012.