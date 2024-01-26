Marc Methot pins Ottawa Senators loss on goaltender Joonas Korpisalo

Former Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot expressed his opinion on Joonas Korpisalo's underwhelming goaltending following the Sens' 3-2 overtime defeat to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Korsipalo made 20 saves and conceded three goals in the defeat. Methot believed that Korsipalo's performance didn't meet expectations and that he let in some crucial goals despite making some brilliant saves throughout the game.

Marc Methot on X (formerly Twitter), said:

"Tough way to lose for the Sens. I’m torn on the goaltending right now tho. He made some absolutely fantastic saves, and let in a couple soft ones. Thoughts?"

The Senators hosted the Boston Bruins at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. Brad Marchand scored the game-winner for Boston 1:48 into overtime, beating Sens goalie Korpisalo's low glove on a 2-on-1 rush for a snapshot.

Korpisalo has played 29 games for the Senators this season, going 10-15-1 with a 3.44 GAA and a.889 SV%. With 38 points, the Ottawa Senators are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The club is 4-4-2 in the last ten outings and faces the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Marc Methot shares critical news about his injury, which is currently sidelining Avs' Gabriel Landeskog

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has not played in a single game since guiding his team to the 2022 Stanly Cup title due to injury. The Avs captain underwent cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee in May last year and multiple reports suggest he's nowhere close to making a return to the ice.

Former NHLer Marc Methot revealed on X that he underwent a similar surgery in Chicago with the same doctor. Methot stated that he moved slowly and deliberately during his recovery, but he did not see much progress beyond that:

"It’ll be interesting to track his progress. I had the same surgery performed by the same doctor in Chicago. I was also moving slow and deliberate when I returned. The problem was, it never really got much better beyond that. I’m hoping Gabriel has a better outcome."

Marc Methot had a 13-year stint in the NHL and played for the likes of the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Dallas Stars in his career.