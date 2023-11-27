Marc Methot unhappy with Vancouver Canucks defesemen after conceding to Mikael Granlund, shares advice

Recently, Marc Methot, a former Canadian defenseman, took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share his insights on a play involving the Vancouver Canucks.

It was a stunning goal by the San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund, who effortlessly navigated through the defense to put his team ahead 3-2 early in the third period.

Methot expressed his opinion on the play, underscoring the importance of defensive skills for defensemen. The video clip, sourced from Hockey Daily 365, caught Methot's attention, enough for him to share it on X. He tweeted:

"No NHL* defenseman should ever get beat clean like this on a one on one. Young D men out there, work on your edges to no end, and master skating backwards. That’s the answer."

The advice Methot imparts is clear and directed at the Vancouver Canucks defensemen, urging them to hone their skating skills and focus on mastering the art of moving backward on the ice.

The emphasis on working on one's edges, a fundamental aspect of the skating technique, indicates Methot's belief that a strong foundation can significantly contribute to a defenseman's ability to defend against skilled opponents.

Former NHL Player Marc Methot criticizes broadcast coverage of Oilers vs Hurricanes game for missing on-ice action

Former NHL player Marc Methot expressed his frustration with the broadcast coverage of the Wednesday matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Marc Methot criticized the broadcasters, claiming that they were slow in capturing and showcasing potential fight or scrum scenes during the game. It marked the second instance in the game where the broadcast cut away from a potential altercation on the ice.

Methot took to Twitter to voice his annoyance, questioning why the video feed consistently lagged in returning to on-ice scuffles.

"Why, for the love of God, is the video feed always late cutting back to a scrum or potential fight happening on the ice? We don’t care about the random player straight legging it towards a puck after the whistle. It’s happened twice so far in this Car/Edm game. I’m very annoyed."

Despite the broadcast issues, the Carolina Hurricanes emerged victorious with a commanding 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.