Marc Methot shares devastating news from his surgery that currently sidelines Gabriel Landeskog

Former NHLer Marc Methot recently shared an update about Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog's injury and surgery.

Landeskog has been sidelined from the Avs roster since undergoing cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee back in May last year. According to reports, the 31-year-old Swedish winger is nowhere close to making a return to the ice.

This is the second consecutive season for Gabriel Landeskog where he has to deal with the nagging knee injury. He has not featured in a single NHL game since helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in June 2022.

Although the winger tried to make a return last season, he had to deal with setbacks frequently. However, the Colorado Avalanche has left open the possibility of their captain returning to the lineup in the playoffs this spring if Landeskog is clear to play.

The 31-year-old Swedish forward skated for the first time on Thursday last week following his surgery in May. It indicated some optimism in his ongoing rehabilitation.

Former NHLer Marc Methot on X, formerly Twitter, revealed that he had a similar surgery performed by the same doctor in Chicago. Methot mentioned that he was moving slowly and deliberately during his recovery, but unfortunately, he didn't experience much improvement beyond that.

Marc Methot also wished for a better outcome for Landeskog:

"It’ll be interesting to track his progress. I had the same surgery performed by the same doctor in Chicago. I was also moving slow and deliberate when I returned. The problem was, it never really got much better beyond that. I’m hoping Gabriel has a better outcome."

Gabriel Landeskog was drafted No. 2 overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 draft. He's been with the Avs for over a decade and has notched up 571 points through 248 goals and 323 assists in 738 career games.

When did Marc Methot retire from the NHL?

Marc Methord was drafted No. 163 overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2003 NHL draft. He used to play as a defenseman and had a career with multiple franchises in the league.

After spending six years with the Blue Jackets, Methot played for the Ottawa Senators, where he spent five years. Following his stint with the Senators, the Golden Knights selected him for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Only five days later, the Golden Knights traded Marc Methot to the Dallas Stars. Methot played for two seasons with the Stars, and after playing for 13 years in the NHL, he announced his retirement on March 9, 2021.