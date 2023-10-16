Marc Methot sparks online debate over analytics criticizing Ryan Reaves

A recent tweet from former Ottawa Senators player Marc Methot about Ryan Reaves' analytical critics has sparked a debate on X (formerly called Twitter).

It all started with a tweet from @IneffectiveMath highlighting a Reaves statistic about how the Toronto Maple Leafs have been outshot 1.5 x G to 0.3 and outscored 2-0 in his 18 minutes of ice time in two games.

The tweet also said that despite Ryan Reaves' underwhelming stats, it's questionable how there are still posts about him helping the team.

Marc Methot jumped into the conversation, responding to the tweet in Reaves' favor. He said that he's tired of debating with people who have never been in the locker room.

Methot pointed out that a player's impact on a team does not have to be quantified using stats and charts. He reckons Reaves' CF% is not up to par, but all that matters is how Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner feel about having Reaves on the team.

Ryan Reaves has played for several teams throughout his career. On Jul. 1, the Maple Leafs welcomed him on board with a three-year, $4.05 million contract.

Despite being a forward, the 36-year-old has been unable to contribute to their offense. That has been the subject of widespread analytical criticism wherever he has played. Notably, Reaves is yet to eclipse his career-high 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists) with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018-19.

Ryan Reaves' Corsi For (CF%), determined by shot attempts plus shots and blocks over shots against, missed shots and blocked shots while playing on even strength, has been another source of criticism throughout his career.

Reaves may not have been the best contributor on offense, but he's always there for his teammates and never hesitates to drop the gloves. His arrival in Toronto has provided the team with the energy and physicality the Leafs have lacked in recent years.

He has only played two games for the team, so judging him at this point makes no sense, as it's too early.

How many fights has Ryan Reaves had in his NHL career?

As per Hockey Fights, Reaves has been involved in more than 80 fights in his career. He recorded the most fights (13) during the 2011-12 season.

Throughout his career, the 36-year-old has been renowned as a hard-hitter, gritty, and someone who's not shy about dropping the gloves. Notably, Reaves kicked off his Toronto Maple Leafs debut with a fight against the Montreal Canadiens' defenseman Arbur Xhekaj in their home opener.

His tally didn't end there, though, as, in his second game against his former club, the Minnesota Wild, Reaves dropped the gloves against Marcus Foligno.

Ryan Reaves has played only two games but has been involved in as many fights in his stint at the Maple Leafs so far.