Marc Methot steps up for Team Canada players who received harsh criticism after World Juniors loss to Czechia

Former NHLer Marc Methot stepped up and offered his solidarity with Team Canada players amid harsh criticism following the defeat to Czechia in the quarterfinal at the 2024 World Juniors on Tuesday.

The traveling Canadian fans in Gothenburg, Sweden, were treated to an enthralling encounter between the two nations. Team Canada got off to a slow start and was already down 2-0 early in the game.

The defending champions did not drop their shoulders and went toe-to-toe with Czechia. With impressive teamwork and grit, Team Canada mounted a stellar comeback to fight back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game.

However, it was only a matter of time before Czechia marched victorious and completed its revenge for the 2022 World Juniors gold medal defeat by eliminating Team Canada in the quarterfinal.

The 18-year-old forward Jakub Stancl emerged as a hero for the Czechia, as his goal in overtime helped the team beat Canada 3-2. Team Canada was once again the favorite for the gold medal, however, their early exit from the tournament prompted fans to criticize the young'uns.

Former NHLer Marc Methot on X, formerly Twitter, hit back at all those criticizing the players. In the context of the tweet, Methot pointed out that players are still young and developing their skills, and instead of criticizing individuals, it's better to praise them in a respectful manner:

"It’s never reasonable. As a general rule of thumb covering Junior Hockey; you can praise players for great play, but you should always avoid criticizing individuals. There’s a proper way to do it. Imagine being 17 and seeing some 40-year-old mouth breather talking about how you weren’t good enough?"

Czechia faces Sweden in the 2024 World Juniors semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 4.

When did Marc Methot retire from the NHL?

Marc Methot was drafted with the No. 156 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2003 draft. He used to play as a defenseman and played for three teams throughout his career.

Marc Methot played for six years with the Blue Jackets and appeared in 275 games for the club. Following his stint with Columbus, he was dealt to the Ottawa Senators for Nick Foligno. Methot spent five seasons with the Sens and appeared in 304 games for the team.

He was then selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL expansion draft. Five days later, the Knights traded him to the Dallas Stars. Marc Methot played only 45 games in two years with the Stars due to injury.

In 2021, he announced his retirement after spending 13 seasons in the NHL. Overall, he played 624 games, recording 123 points (22 goals and 101 assists).