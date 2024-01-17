Marc Methot trolls Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators by pointing out similarity between the two Canadian teams

Marc Methot, a retired Canadian professional ice hockey player, posted a GIF on X that led to heated debates between fans. The GIF was a subtle but firm criticism of two Canadian hockey teams in the 2023-4 NHL season: Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Methot's playful jab at the teams came with the following remark:

"Blowing leads. Leafs and Sens."

It prepares the ground for the comparison of these two franchises. This left both the Senators and Maple Leafs contending for playoffs. However, they unexpectedly encountered difficulties during the continuation of that season.

The Ottawa Senators participated in 39 games with 15 wins and 24 losses, without overtime or shootout losses. They averaged 3.36 goals per game offensively but conceded an average of 3.77 goals per game due to difficulties defensively. Their power play operated at 16.6%, and the penalty kill struggled at 71.7%. These statistics suggest that the Senators need to improve their game.

In contrast, the Toronto Maple Leafs performed slightly better this season. In their 42 games, they secured 21 wins, 13 losses and eight overtime/shootout losses. Toronto averaged 3.57 goals per game offensively while allowing an average of 3.29 goals per game defensively, which was impressive. Toronto's power play excelled at 25.6%, and their penalty kill stood at 77.3%.

This team's performance proved the initial predictions of being defensively challenged wrong, leaving room for improvement in special teams. However, the Maple Leafs are following the same path now. The trolling commentary of Methot suddenly gives an even more personal touch.

Marc Methot's journey from the Blue Jackets to retirement

The Columbus Blue­ Jackets picked Marc Methot as the­ 163rd in the 2003 NHL draft. He had an intere­sting career as a defe­nseman in the league­.

After six years with the Blue Jackets, he joined the Ottawa Senators for a five-year stint. In the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights selected Methot, only to trade him to the Dallas Stars just five days later.

He played two seasons with the Stars before announcing his retirement on March 9, 2021, concluding a remarkable 13-year NHL career.