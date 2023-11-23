Marc Methot "very annoyed" over broadcast coverage of Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Marc Methot, a former NHLer, expressed his disappointment over the broadcast coverage of the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes matchup on Wednesday.

Methot, who has been vocal about his opinions, took to the X, formerly Twitter, and slammed the broadcasters for their coverage of the Oilers' game against the Hurricanes.

The former Ottawa Senators defenseman was left feeling "very annoyed" with the broadcasters for being slow and restricting potential scrum or fight scenes during the game.

Methot said this was the second time in the game that the broadcaster chose to cut down on a potential fight or scrum on the ice:

"Why, for the love of God, is the video feed always late cutting back to a scrum or potential fight happening on the ice? We don’t care about the random player straight legging it towards a puck after the whistle. It’s happened twice so far in this Car/Edm game. I’m very annoyed."

Meanwhile, the contest between the two teams ended with the Hurricanes securing a dominant 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Marc Methot's career stats

Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals

Methot kicked off his hockey career by playing in the major junior hockey league for the London Knights of the OHL. After playing one season with the Knights in the OHL, he was selected with the No. 168 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2003 NHL draft.

Three years after being drafted, Methot made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season. He appeared in 20 games for the Blue Jackets in his debut season. After spending six years in Columbus, Methot was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2012.

Marc Methot played for five years with the Senators and was later selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft. However, five days later, the Golden Knights traded him to the Dallas Stars.

He played for two years with the Stars before deciding to hang up his skates in 2021. Overall, Methot appeared in 624 games, notching up 123 points through 22 goals and 101 assists across his 13-year career.