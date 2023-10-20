Marc Staal injury update: Flyers receive worrying news on star defenseman

The Philadelphia Flyers have received concerning news about star defenseman Marc Staal, whose injury is set to keep him off the ice for an extended period. Staal got hurt in an unfortunate collision with Warren Foegele during Thursday's game, and he will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, according to reports by The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco.

The distressing incident left Staal visibly uncomfortable on the bench, and he had to leave the game with a full period yet to play. While no immediate details were available regarding the exact nature of his injury, it was disclosed that he had sustained an upper-body injury.

Marc Staal, a seasoned NHL veteran, embarked on his first year with the Flyers this summer, signing a one-year contract worth $1.1 million. This marked a pay increase from his previous deal with the Florida Panthers, where he earned $750,000.

The 36-year-old defenseman has become something of a journeyman in recent years, having played for three different teams over the past three seasons. This came after an illustrious 13-season career with the New York Rangers.

Staal has an impressive 1105 career NHL games under his belt, amassing 229 points during his tenure. While his point-scoring contributions have yet to manifest this season, he has already tallied two minor penalties and delivered two hits while operating on the Flyers' third defensive pair.

With Staal sidelined due to injury, emerging defensemen Emil Andrae and Yegor Zamula may have an opportunity to consistently secure spots in the lineup. However, this opportunity might be temporary, as the impending return of Rasmus Ristolainen, who has been nursing an injury.

This could lead to one of the younger defensemen out of the lineup. Ristolainen has been diligently working towards his return, participating in extra practice sessions with the team.

Staal's absence leaves a void on the Flyers' blue line, depriving them of one of their most experienced players and making these adjustments all the more crucial.

More on Flyers' defenseman Marc Staal

Marc Staal, a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman, currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL. With over 1,000 regular season games under his belt, he previously suited up for the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Florida Panthers.

Marc Staal is the second oldest among the Staal brothers in the NHL.

Staal has been married to his high school sweetheart, Lindsay Ruggles, since August 12, 2011, and they have two daughters and a son. The Staal Brothers established the Staal Family Foundation in 2012, dedicated to enhancing the lives of children with cancer and their families.