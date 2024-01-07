Marco Rossi mocks Marc-Andre Fleury's age after iconic performance in Minnesota's win: 'He looks like 25, not 50'

In a recent game for the Minnesota Wild over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Marco Rossi scored the game-winning goal to secure a 4-3 victory for the Wild.

Following the game, Marco Rossi didn't hesitate to show his appreciation for Marc-Andre Fleury’s contribution during a game interview. With a mix of admiration and cheerfulness in his tone, Rossi remarked:

“First of all, it's a huge save by Fleury, I know it's incredible on what he does.”

He also playfully mocked the idea that age has not slowed down the seasoned goaltender.

“He looks like 25 not like 50. It's crazy what he does out there. So, many saves like, it's insane.”

At 38, Fleury is far from 50, yet the jest underscores the remarkable agility and skill he continues to bring to the ice, rivaling players much younger.

When asked about the game-winning goal, Rossi replied:

“First of all, I have credit to him, otherwise I couldn't score that goal.”

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 25 saves in the game, achieved a milestone in his career by matching Patrick Roy for the second-highest number of wins in NHL history at 551.

How have Marc-Andre Fleury and Minnesota Wild fared in 2023-24

The NHL season of 2023–24 has been quite challenging for the Minnesota Wild and their experienced goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury, with a record of 7-8-2, has made 456 saves and holds a save percentage of .896. His goals-against average stands at 3.07 after allowing 53 goals across 18 games. These statistics reflect his mixed performance this season.

Minnesota Wild v New York Islanders

The Minnesota Wild's overall record of 17-17-4 reflects inconsistent performance. The team has managed to score an average of 2.97 goals per game while allowing slightly more at 3.18 goals per game.

Their special teams have had mixed results, with a power play success rate of 19.0% and a penalty kill efficiency of 72.7%, indicating room for improvement in both areas.

Despite these challenges, there have been standout players for the Wild this season. Kirill Kaprizov has been exceptional with his contributions to the team’s success, tallying a total of 34 points so far with 7 goals and 27 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has also played a crucial role by accumulating 29 points through 6 goals and 23 assists.