Marcus Foligno contract: How much will Wild Star earn upon a four-year extension?

The Minnesota Wild have extended the services of their star right-winger, Marcus Foligno, with a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $16 million. This extension ensures that Foligno will remain an integral part of the team's lineup through the 2027-28 NHL season, with an average annual salary of $4 million.

Foligno's value to the Wild extends beyond his offensive contributions. While he recorded 21 points in the previous season, he made his presence felt in other aspects of the game. Foligno led the team with a formidable 97 penalty minutes and an impressive 237 hits. His physicality and toughness on the ice have made him a fan favorite in Minnesota.

Since his arrival in 2017, Foligno has been a cornerstone player for the Wild. He leads the team in penalty minutes and hits, showcasing his willingness to do the gritty work that often goes unnoticed. Additionally, he has consistently contributed offensively, ranking among the team's leaders in goals, points and assists.

With this contract extension, the Wild have secured one of their key players, ensuring continuity and stability in their lineup as they strive for success in the seasons to come. Marcus Foligno's commitment to the team is a testament to his dedication and the organization's faith in his abilities on and off the ice.

Marcus Foligno's Wild Ride: From trade to triumph with Minnesota

Marcus Foligno's journey with the Minnesota Wild has been a rollercoaster ride filled with ups, downs and unwavering dedication. The story began June 30, 2017, when Foligno, a restricted free agent, was part of a significant trade that brought him to Minnesota. Alongside Tyler Ennis and a third-round pick, Foligno was acquired in exchange for Marco Scandella, Jason Pominville and a fourth-round pick.

Shortly after his arrival, Foligno's commitment to the Wild was further solidified when, on Sept. 14, 2017, he inked a four-year contract extension worth $11.5 million, with an annual average value of $2.875 million. This deal reflected the team's belief in his abilities and the important role he was set to play.

However, the journey wasn't without its challenges. On Oct. 12, 2017, Foligno found himself in the hospital after taking a punch to the face during a fight with Chicago Blackhawks' John Hayden. The incident raised concerns about a possible broken facial bone.

Despite the setbacks, Foligno's dedication never wavered. On Jan. 12, 2021, he signed a three-year, $9.3 million extension, reaffirming his commitment to the Wild and the city of Minnesota.