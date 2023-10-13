Marcus Johansson Injury: Why did Minnesota Wild winger exit the game?

In a tense battle between the Florida Panthers and the Minnesota Wild, forward Marcus Johansson left the ice and went into the tunnel.

During the third period, Johansson was knocked back into the boards, and it appeared the Wild forward had caught his wrist/hand area with a hit on the board. However, it is unclear whether he suffered a serious injury as he did not make his return to the ice afterward.

Expand Tweet

As a result, we'll have to wait for further information on Marcus Johansson from coach Dean Evanson in the postgame segment.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild began their campaign with a 2-0 win home win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson were the goalscorers in the contest. Filip Gustavsson blocked all 42 shots from the Panthers for Minnesota between the pipes.