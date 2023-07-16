Mario Lemieux net worth: How much does Pittsburgh Penguins legend make from endorsements, investments & more?

Mario Lemieux, the former Canadian professional ice hockey player, has established an impressive net worth of $200 million. Known as "Le Magnifique" and "Super Mario," Lemieux is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in history. Throughout his 17-season career, he achieved remarkable success, including winning the Stanley Cup twice.

Lemieux's financial journey began in 1984 when he signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, which included a $600,000 salary and a $150,000 signing bonus. In 1986, he inked another contract with the Penguins worth $3.25 million over five years. However, his most significant contract came in 1992 when he signed a seven-year guaranteed deal worth $42 million, providing him with one of the highest annual salaries of his career.

Not only was Lemieux an exceptional player on the ice, but he also played a pivotal role in saving the Penguins from bankruptcy. In 1999, the team owed him $32.5 million in deferred salary. To prevent the franchise from financial ruin, Lemieux agreed to convert $20 million of his owed salary into ownership equity.

He also assembled a team of investors, including billionaires Ron Burkle and John Surma, to purchase the entire team for $107 million. In November 2021, the Penguins' ownership transitioned as the Fenway Sports Group acquired the team from Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.

Lemieux and Burkle maintain partial ownership of the franchise. The team's value potentially reached up to $900 million, which would have significantly contributed to Lemieux's net worth. In 2000, Mario signed a $500,000 endorsement deal with Nike.

In terms of real estate, Lemieux has tried to sell his remarkable mansion in Quebec, valued at $22 million. The property, known as "Château Fleur de Lys," resembles a castle with its expansive 17,000 square feet of living space, 50 rooms, and 17 fireplaces. Situated on 5.25 acres of land, it boasts luxurious amenities, including a wine cellar, spa, and four garages.

Mario Lemieux's career: Conquering cancer and dominating hockey

Mario Lemieux is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in history, and his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was truly exceptional. During the 1992-93 season, he made headlines by setting a franchise record of scoring at least one goal in 12 consecutive games.

This impressive streak put him on track to challenge Wayne Gretzky's records of 92 goals and 215 points in a single season. However, Lemieux's pursuit of these records was abruptly halted when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on January 12, 1993.

Despite his diagnosis, Lemieux underwent intensive radiation treatment and remarkably made a comeback to the ice on the same day as his final radiation session. He played against the Philadelphia Flyers, contributing a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss. The usually hostile Philadelphia fans showed their admiration by giving him a standing ovation.

After the playoffs in 1997, Lemieux announced his retirement. In his final game, he scored a goal and assisted another, once again earning a standing ovation from the traditionally unfriendly Philadelphia crowd.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault