Mark Friedman Injury: What happened to Vancouver Canucks defenseman?

During Wednesday's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Cancuks defenseman Mark Friedman suffered a head injury during the second period of the game.

The 27-year-old defenseman got injured during the second period while having a shoveling battle with the Avs' Valeri Nischuskin at the front of the Canucks' net.

As a result of the collision, Mark Friedman went down on the ice, and it appeared that the defenseman landed on his head first. Meanwhile, Nischuskin got a hit off Nathan MacKinnon's shot in the process, resulting in both players being down on the ice.

The head strike on the ice left Friedman unconscious; he remained down on the ice for some time. Fortunately, he appeared to be fine afterward, as Friedman was able to skate off the ice to the locker room on his own.

The Canucks later announced Friedman's exit from the contest:

"Defenceman Mark Friedman will not return to tonight's game."

Meanwhile, the Canucks lost the game 5-2 to the Colorado Avalanche (12-6-0). It was a tough game for the Canucks as they lost their two key players Friedman and Tyler Myers due to the injuries.

The Canucks (13-6-1) will next be in action against the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) on Friday, Nov. 24. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Mark Friedman's career stats

Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs

Friedman was drafted with the No. 86 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2014 NHL draft. He made his league debut in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 6, 2019, and became the second Jewish player in history to play for the Flyers.

In 2021, the 27-year-old defenseman was put on waivers by the Flyers and was later claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins. After playing for three seasons with the Penguins, Mark Friedman was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Penguins last month.

Friedman has accumulated one point in 14 games played so far for the Canucks this season. Overall, the 27-year-old has played 79 career games, notching up 13 points through four goals and nine assists with a plus/minus of six.