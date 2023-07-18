Mark Madden, a well-known sports analyst and radio host, recently provided an unexpected update on the trade situation involving San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. Speaking on his podcast, "Madden Monday" on "Breakfast With Benz," Madden revealed some intriguing details about Karlsson's stance on potential destinations, specifically regarding the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to Madden, Erik Karlsson is strongly opposed to being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Madden said,

“I’ve kind of been told everybody has their best offer and is just waiting to see if San Jose cracks and takes one. I’ve also been told Karlsson is vehemently against going to Carolina. He hates (former Sharks defenseman) Brent Burns and thinks their style (stinks). And their style does (stink)."

The Carolina Hurricanes, alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins, have long been considered one of the primary suitors for Erik Karlsson's services. However, Madden's comments suggest that Karlsson's reluctance to join Carolina could significantly impact the trade dynamics. While it is unclear how this revelation will influence the trade negotiations, it introduces an element of uncertainty and speculation as to where Karlsson may ultimately end up.

Madden's analysis extended beyond Karlsson's aversion toward the Hurricanes. He also touched on the Penguins' pursuit of the star defenseman, highlighting some concerns about how Karlsson's playing style might fit within Pittsburgh's system.

Madden says Erik Karlsson's offensive mindset is similar to the Penguins

Madden suggested that Erik Karlsson's offensive mindset, similar to the Penguins' approach, may not address the team's underlying defensive issues effectively.

“The Penguins play exactly like Karlsson does. And I mean that in the most flawed possible way."

While acknowledging the potential offensive benefits Karlsson could bring, Madden pointed out that the Penguins' aging roster might struggle with the increased offensive focus.

“It gets one of those two — Karlsson or Letang — always behind (Evgeni) Malkin or (Sidney) Crosby. I mean, it is a perfect fit if you just ignore the fact that they’ll be even worse defensively, and they weren’t that great defensively, to begin with.”

The discussions surrounding Karlsson's potential trade continue to generate speculation and excitement among hockey fans. His offensive prowess and playmaking abilities make him an enticing addition to any team. However, as Madden's comments highlight, there are additional factors at play, such as Karlsson's personal preferences and how they align with potential destinations.

While it is to be seen how these revelations will impact the trade negotiations, the trade market for Erik Karlsson continues to be a captivating storyline in the NHL.

