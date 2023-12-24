In a recent clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes, the spotlight was on Russian hockey sensation Valeri Nichushkin. The right winger's scoring power took center stage, proving pivotal in the Avalanche's victory.

The defining moment arrived when Nichushkin skillfully found the back of the net, assisted by the incredibly talented Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon, in turn, achieved a remarkable milestone by extending his point streak to an impressive 18 games, securing the top spot in the NHL at that juncture.

The goal by Nichushkin generated excitement among hockey enthusiasts, reaching a crescendo when a fervent fan took to Twitter to share a video capturing the thrilling moment. The video post, however, did not just showcase the goal; it also featured the entertaining and distinctive commentary of Mark Rycroft, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already exhilarating play.

Among the multitude of NHL fans who witnessed Rycroft's hilarious call on the Avalanche goal, reactions poured in on X. One fan, expressing appreciation for the well-timed commentary, remarked:

"My boy @RycroftMark has been sitting on this for 3 days. Love him for it."

Another fan, while acknowledging the humor, drew a playful comparison:

"Not quite the same ring as 'top shelf where mama hides the cookies' from Rick Jeanneret."

One fan succinctly praised Rycroft's performance by simply stating:

"Best in the biz."

MacKinnon's 18-game streak powers Avalanche to 4-1 victory over Coyotes

Nathan MacKinnon continued his impressive performance, extending his point streak to 18 games by contributing an assist in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-1 triumph over the Arizona Coyotes.

Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves in the victory. Bowen Byram opened the scoring in the first period, and Colorado secured the win with goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Josh Manson and Fredrik Olofsson in the second period. MacKinnon's 18-game point streak is the second-longest in Colorado's history since moving to Denver in 1995-96, trailing only Paul Stastny's 20-game streak in 2006/07.

MacKinnon also reached his 25th point in December, nearing the franchise's single-month record set by Peter Stastny in 1981. The Avalanche won three of their last four games before the Christmas break. Alex Kerfoot spoiled Georgiev's shutout attempt with a power-play goal for the Coyotes, ending their four-game winning streak.

MacKinnon's contribution ensured he recorded at least one point in all 18 home games this season, marking the longest season-opening home points streak in Quebec/Colorado history. In the first period, Byram scored, marking his first goal since Dec. 2, contributing to Colorado's defensemen leading the league with 27 goals this season.