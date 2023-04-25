Mark Scheifele Injury Update: Timeline of Winnipeg Jets star's recovery and expected return date

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was forced to leave the ice due to an upper body injury sustained early in the first period of Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday and did not return to complete the game.

Scheifele crashed hard on the boards during the first period after being stopped on a breakaway. He appeared to be immediately affected by the hit on the boards as he wobbled and skated back to the bench.

Winnipeg Jets PR @WpgJetsPR INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Mark Scheifele will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury. INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Mark Scheifele will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury.

He returned to the second shift. While the Jets were on the powerplay, Mark Scheifele attempted a shot but could not complete it due to pain and shortly after exited through the tunnel.

Before exiting the contest, Scheifele had 1:40 ice time and registered two shots. He has scored one goal in the the series. The Jets play the Knights on Thursday, and fans can expect an update on him by then.

Mark Scheifele injury comes as another blow for Winnipeg Jets

The injury to Mark Scheifele dealt the Jets yet another setback in their playoff series. The Jets are already without some of their key players against the Golden Knights.

Nikolaj Ehlers didn't play against Vegas on Saturday due to a lower body injury. He did not feature in Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets, too.

Meanwhile, Morrissey (lower body) won't be able to play again until after Winnipeg's first-round matchup with Vegas, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Winnipeg Jets' website. He played just 1:14 on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights down Winnipeg Jets to lead series 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a 4-3 win in Game 4 of their seven-game playoff series to take a 3-1 lead against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Brett Howden, Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore had two-point contributions in the Knights' win. Meanwhile, netminder Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves and posted a .923 save percentage in the contest.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets return to action for Game 5 on Thursday at the T-Mobile Arena.

