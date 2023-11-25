"Marner is terrible this season" - Toronto Maple Leafs fans flame $65,418,000 forward for collapse to Blackhawks in OT

In a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Toronto Maple Leafs fans directed their frustration towards star forward Mitch Marner, who recently signed a lucrative six-year, $65,418,000 contract.

The defeat snapped the Maple Leafs' four-game winning streak, and Marner's lackluster performance in the game drew significant criticism.

Despite William Nylander's impressive season-opening point streak coming to an end after 17 games, the focus shifted to Marner as fans expressed disappointment over his struggles against the Blackhawks. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the missed opportunities early on but highlighted the unusual number of goals conceded by the Maple Leafs.

While Jason Dickinson's hat-trick fueled the Blackhawks' win, Kevin Korchinski's winner in the final 30 seconds of overtime left Maple Leafs fans dismayed. The frustration with Marner's performance adds pressure to the highly paid forward as the team looks to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Penguins next.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration following the team's loss, with one tweeting:

"Marner is terrible this season. Samsonov is bad this season. Defense bad this season. But the worst problem? Keefe. Zero game sense."

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

The loss serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that accompanies high-profile contracts. Marner faces the challenge of regaining fan confidence as the Toronto Maple Leafs navigate the highs and lows of the NHL season.

Overtime drama ends Toronto Maple Leafs' streak against Blackhawks

In a thrilling game at the United Center, the Toronto Maple Leafs went down 4-3 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks. Notably, the contest marked the conclusion of William Nylander's outstanding season-opening point streak.

Nicholas Robertson gave the Maple Leafs the lead at 7:14 of the first period after a precise pass from Domi. However, the Blackhawks quickly responded at 8:03 through Dickinson, assisted by Joey Anderson.

Calle Jarnkrok put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 1:17 of the second period during a 4-on-4 situation. Ryan Reaves extended the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-1 at 3:31. Dickinson reduced arrears at 12:27 of the second period, setting the stage for an intense third period.

Dickinson completed his hat-trick to tie the scores 15 seconds into the third period. The game eventually headed to overtime, where the Blackhawks secured a 4-3 win.