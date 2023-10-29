"Marners fall off has got to be documented": $65,418,000 Toronto Maple Leafs star receives backlash from fans after OT loss to Predators

Mitch Marner is under fire following the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

It has left fans pointing fingers at the star forward, who, despite registering an assist and a shot on goal, struggled to meet the high expectations associated with his massive contract.

With a staggering $10.903 million average annual value for the next two seasons, fans have been vocal about their desire to see more from the young talent. One tweeted:

"Marners fall off has got to be documented"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Mitch Marner's performances for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season

In the contest against the Predators, it was a back-and-forth affair through the first and second periods, with William Nylander and Mark Giordano contributing goals for the Maple Leafs.

However, the spotlight remained on Marner, who, despite his assist, seemed to struggle with finding his rhythm and delivering the high-impact plays fans have come to expect from him.

Marner's contract, one of the most substantial in the league, has placed immense pressure on the 24-year-old winger to consistently produce at an elite level. In seven games this season, Marner has managed two goals and four assists.

While these numbers are respectable, they fall short of the expectations set by his hefty salary, leading to increased scrutiny from fans and analysts.

The frustration from fans is not solely based on Marner's performance in a single game but rather a growing concern about his overall consistency, given his substantial financial commitment to the team.

As one of the core players alongside Auston Matthews and John Tavares, Marner is expected to be a driving force behind the Toronto Maple Leafs' pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

Marner's potential and skill set have never been in question, and he has displayed remarkable talent throughout his career. However, fans are becoming increasingly impatient as they yearn for more tangible results, especially in crucial moments of games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, now holding a record of 5-2-1, are undoubtedly a strong team and have the potential to make a deep playoff run. However, fans are aware that to achieve that goal, every player, especially those with significant contracts, must consistently deliver their best performances.

As the season progresses, Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face mounting pressure to prove their mettle in the highly competitive NHL landscape. It remains to be seen whether Marner can meet the lofty expectations set by his contract, and his ability to do so will likely be a central narrative throughout the season.