Martin Fehervary Injury: What happened to Washington Capitals defenseman?

The Washington Capitals lineup was cut short with an injury to their key blue liner, Martin Fehervary, who exited Friday's contest against the New Jersey Devils.

Fehervary sustained a lower body injury during the second period of the contest. Initially, there was a thought that the 24-year-old defenseman would be fine to return to the ice; however, the Caps later announced that he would not be returning to the game:

"INJURY UPDATE: #Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game."

This comes as a major setback for the Washington Capitals on the blue line. Fehervary now joins a lengthy list of injured defensemen, which includes Trevor van Riemsdyk (dealing with a lower body injury) and Joel Edmondson (suffering from an injury to the hand).

Meanwhile, the Capitals are leading the Devils 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining into the third period.