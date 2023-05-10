"Mason Marchment can take my jaw" - Stars fans worried after forward leaves ice with injury

Dallas Stars winger Mason Marchment had to leave the ice after sustaining an upper-body injury during Game 4 against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Marchment took an elbow blow to his head from Kraken's center Alex Wennberg in the first period and went to the locker room shortly after.

The 27-year-old was initially deemed questionable for his return to Tuesday's contest. Marchment however, did not return to the ice, eventually exiting Game 4. The Dallas Stars faithful are in fear of the injury to Marchment.

Stars fans took to Twitter and displayed their concerns about Marchment's injury:

Jordan Harper @h64665719 @gjspittle Did Mason Marchment leave the game for concussion protocol? The broadcast has not brought it up but I have not seen him on the ice. @gjspittle Did Mason Marchment leave the game for concussion protocol? The broadcast has not brought it up but I have not seen him on the ice.

Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126 Stars are playing two short right now. Mason Marchment out after the blow to the face and Jamie Benn went down the tunnel after the Grubauer-Hintz interaction.



10 forwards, 6 defensemen. If I get an update, I will keep it all to myself, per usual :) Stars are playing two short right now. Mason Marchment out after the blow to the face and Jamie Benn went down the tunnel after the Grubauer-Hintz interaction. 10 forwards, 6 defensemen. If I get an update, I will keep it all to myself, per usual :)

Mike Lefko @MikeLefko Mason Marchment not on the Stars bench.



Kraken fans: Mason Marchment not on the Stars bench. Kraken fans: https://t.co/G5k39SLxbk

de🅿️ressed Dallas sports fan @athensluke Mason Marchment can take my jaw, I don’t need it Mason Marchment can take my jaw, I don’t need it

Donald LaFlame @donald_laflame @FriedgeHNIC @NHLNetwork Towards the end he hits Been with the butt end of the stick. Should be a fine @FriedgeHNIC @NHLNetwork Towards the end he hits Been with the butt end of the stick. Should be a fine

Emerald City Hockey @EmeraldCityHky Mason Marchment took an accidental elbow to the head from Wennberg and went down.



He was arguing for a call, but none made. Reputation probably didn't help him there. Mason Marchment took an accidental elbow to the head from Wennberg and went down.He was arguing for a call, but none made. Reputation probably didn't help him there. https://t.co/jDQ9GaY8G0

x - Kier 💚 @Expressing_K @DallasStars Mushy we love you please be all good and if not please rest and recover 🥺 @DallasStars Mushy we love you please be all good and if not please rest and recover 🥺

There is currently no update on the status of Mason Marchment but fans should expect to hear a word on him before Game 5 on Thursday. The 27-year-old has appeared in 10 playoff games this year and has racked up five points through three goals and two assists.

Mason Marchment's Dallas Stars down the Seattle Kraken in Game 4

Mason Marchment #27 of the Dallas Stars falls while chasing the puck against Alex Wennberg #21 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 09, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jamie Benn opened the scoring sheet for the Dallas Stars to put them 1-0 up late in the first period. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

Thomas Harly further extended the team's lead to 2-0 after scoring a wrister from Max Domi's feed at the 4:46 mark of the second period. Max Domi, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz scored three more goals for the Stars to extend the Stars' lead to 5-1 before heading into the third period.

The Stars scored four goals in the second period with 22 shots on goal. Three minutes into the third period Jaden Schwartz's second goal of the night helped Kraken down the Stars' lead by three goals.

Adam Larsson scored the third goal for the Kraken at the 15:49 mark of the third period from a slop shot. Max Domi's backhand goal on an empty net helped the Stars secure a commanding 6-3 win in Game 4. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves in the contest.

The two teams will face each other in Game 5 on Thursday.

