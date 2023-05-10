"Mason Marchment can take my jaw" - Stars fans worried after forward leaves ice with injury

Dallas Stars winger Mason Marchment had to leave the ice after sustaining an upper-body injury during Game 4 against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
Marchment took an elbow blow to his head from Kraken's center Alex Wennberg in the first period and went to the locker room shortly after.
The 27-year-old was initially deemed questionable for his return to Tuesday's contest. Marchment however, did not return to the ice, eventually exiting Game 4. The Dallas Stars faithful are in fear of the injury to Marchment.
Stars fans took to Twitter and displayed their concerns about Marchment's injury:
There is currently no update on the status of Mason Marchment but fans should expect to hear a word on him before Game 5 on Thursday. The 27-year-old has appeared in 10 playoff games this year and has racked up five points through three goals and two assists.
Mason Marchment's Dallas Stars down the Seattle Kraken in Game 4
Jamie Benn opened the scoring sheet for the Dallas Stars to put them 1-0 up late in the first period. This was the only goal scored in the first period.
Thomas Harly further extended the team's lead to 2-0 after scoring a wrister from Max Domi's feed at the 4:46 mark of the second period. Max Domi, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz scored three more goals for the Stars to extend the Stars' lead to 5-1 before heading into the third period.
The Stars scored four goals in the second period with 22 shots on goal. Three minutes into the third period Jaden Schwartz's second goal of the night helped Kraken down the Stars' lead by three goals.
Adam Larsson scored the third goal for the Kraken at the 15:49 mark of the third period from a slop shot. Max Domi's backhand goal on an empty net helped the Stars secure a commanding 6-3 win in Game 4. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves in the contest.
The two teams will face each other in Game 5 on Thursday.