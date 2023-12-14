"Massive W" - NHL fans react to encouraging Dylan Larkin injury update following knockout hit

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to practice on Thursday morning,

On Saturday, Larkin suffered an injury during the Red Wings loss to the Ottawa Senators. He got hit by Mathieu Joseph, lay motionless on the ice and was stretched off.

It was a scary moment, and on Monday, Detroit placed Larkin on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday, meaning he would be unavailable for a week.

"Dylan's going to the IR. No timeframe on it, so obviously it makes him unavailable for at least a week," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "I think we'll know more as time goes on. I think it was a positive to see him down unconscious, what goes through your head and his history, to see him go off the ice with some assistance and not through the stretcher was a positive. We'll know more in the next few days."

At the time, there was no timeframe for Larkin's return, but on Thursday, he returned to practice, which was great news for Red Wings fans.

Seeing Larkin already back on the ice is good news. However, Detroit still has to give an update on when he will return to game action, as the Red Wings plan to reevaluate him next week.

Larkin will be out until Saturday, so the first game he can play in is on Monday when the Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks.

Whenever Larkin can return, it will be a big boost to Detroit's lineup, as the Red Wings are currently in a competitive playoff race.

Dylan Larkin's 2023 season

Dylan Larkin was off to a solid start this season with the Detroit Red Wings.

He has played in 24 games, recording 25 points, and is on pace for his first-ever NHL season where he's above a point per game.

Larkin's career-best season was last year: he recorded 79 points in 80 games.

The American has spent his entire NHL career with Detroit, as he was drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014.