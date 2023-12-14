"Matheson makes PP genuinely worse": Montreal Canadiens' shootout loss to Pittsburgh Penguins has fans raising concers over Habs' powerplay unit

In a thrilling matchup on Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins emerged victorious with a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

As the final buzzer sounded, NHL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Penguins' performance.

One fan expressed frustration with the coaching decisions, stating:

"Y'all gotta stop icing Matheson so much, especially on the PP, he makes it genuinely worse."

Here are other reactions:

"Yes, it was after you gave up a 3-1 lead!"

"Stüble & Barron would have been better choices for shootout than Dvorak, Anderson & Gallagher."

As the Penguins celebrate their hard-fought victory, the online conversations among fans continue, adding excitement to the NHL experience. The ebb and flow of opinions on social media contribute to the vibrant and interactive nature of the hockey community.

Sidney Crosby's play helped the Pittsburgh Penguins secure a 4-3 shootout victory over Montreal Canadiens

Sidney Crosby's stellar performance propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Crosby's two goals and an assist not only played a pivotal role in the win but also elevated him to a tie with former teammate Mark Recchi for 13th place on the NHL points list with 1,533.

The game showcased a see-saw battle as Canadiens initially built leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period. However, the Penguins mounted a comeback in the second period with goals from Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, bringing the score level.

The dramatic 12-round shootout featured impressive goals from players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caulfield, Kris Letang, and Crosby, highlighting the skill and determination on both sides. Jansen Harkins eventually sealed the victory for the Penguins in the 12th round of the shootout.

The Montreal Canadiens, struggling at home with eight losses in their last nine games, couldn't capitalize on a significant 4-on-3 overtime power play. Despite goals from David Savard, Jayden Struble, and Sean Monahan, Canadiens fell short in the shootout.

The game showcased Crosby's resilience and scoring prowess, marking a memorable night as he climbed the NHL career scoring ladder. The win marked the Penguins' second consecutive victory after a four-game skid, adding momentum to their season.