In a tension-filled showdown between the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph delivered a dangerous hit to Red Wings captain and center, Dylan Larkin.

Fans reacted to the incident which unfolded during a first-period power play when Joseph cross-checked Larkin in the back of the head and neck.

The impact of the hit sent Larkin sprawling onto the ice, where he remained face-down and motionless for about a minute. The severity of the situation prompted immediate concern from both teams and fans alike.

While play continued for a few seconds, a referee eventually recognized the gravity of the situation and halted the game.

Larkin, though eventually able to stand up, was visibly hunched over as he was assisted off the ice and to the locker room. The Red Wings, via social media, later confirmed that Larkin was undergoing evaluation by the medical staff and would not return to the game.

The dangerous hit, coupled with the subsequent injury to the Red Wings captain, ignited a wave of criticism directed at Mathieu Joseph. Fans expressed their ire on social media, condemning the hit as reckless and dangerous. One tweeted:

"honestly be happy u missed it I was in tears he didnt move a muscle face down mathieu joseph being a dirtbag yet again"

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding player safety in professional hockey and the need for strict enforcement of rules to prevent such potentially career-threatening collisions.

Mathieu Joseph striking the right chords in Ottawa

Mathieu Joseph has been showcasing a steady performance in the ongoing season with the Ottawa Senators. In 21 games, he has contributed five goals and 11 assists. While his recent five-game statistics highlight a mix of outcomes, Joseph remains an integral part of the Senators' lineup.

Joseph was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2015 NHL Draft. His journey to the professional league was impressive, scoring 21 goals in his inaugural full season with Saint John's of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Over the next two seasons, he continued to shine, scoring 33 and 36 goals, respectively.

Transitioning to the AHL, Joseph joined the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning's affiliate, for the 2017-18 season. His remarkable performance, including 15 goals and 53 points in 70 games, paved the way for his NHL debut with Tampa Bay in the 2018-19 season.

Joseph's rookie campaign saw him contribute 26 points in 70 games, contributing to the Lightning's record-tying 62 victories.