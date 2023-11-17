Matias Maccelli Injury: What happened to Arizona Coyotes forward?

Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli faced an unfortunate setback during Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets. He was forced to exit the game and will not return after being struck in the face by a puck. The incident occurred in the second period, and Maccelli, along with teammate Barrett Hayton, was forced to exit the game prematurely.

Maccelli's impact on the game was cut short, as he didn't manage to record any significant output in the brief 6:04 of ice time before the injury occurred. The Coyotes, who were already dealing with Hayton's upper-body injury, now face the challenge of playing without both forwards for the remainder of the game.

Expand Tweet

The injury comes at a critical time for the Coyotes, who currently lead the game 3-1 in the third period. The team's depth will be tested, and if Maccelli and Hayton are unable to return for Saturday's game in Winnipeg, Milos Kelemen is expected to step into a depth role.

The Coyotes organization has confirmed that both Maccelli and Hayton will be sidelined for the remainder of the night due to their upper-body injuries.

Matias Maccelli's Season Journey: Navigating Challenges and Making Strides in the NHL

Matias Maccelli has played 15 games played and notched 2 goals and 9 assists, accumulating a total of 11 points this NHL season. His recent performances showcase a steady involvement, with one goal and three assists in his last five games.

The 2019 fourth-round pick has an impressive backstory, having earned recognition in the Liiga, Finland's top professional league. Maccelli's breakout season with Ilves, where he secured 30 points in 43 games, earned him the prestigious title of Liiga Rookie of the Year. His journey continued in the United States Hockey League, amassing 93 points in 98 games for Dubuque.

Matias Maccelli's transition to the AHL was equally noteworthy, leading rookies with 57 points in 47 games for Tucson during the 2020-21 season. This successful stint paved the way for his NHL debut with the Coyotes, where he scored his first goal on March 5, 2022.