Matt Boldy set to compete in $200,000 PGA TOUR Canada's CRMC Championship

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy is set to showcase his golfing skills as he accepts a sponsor's exemption to participate in the PGA TOUR Canada's CRMC Championship. It is presented by Gertens at Cragun's Legacy Courses in Brainerd, Minnesota. The tournament will take place from August 28 to September 3.

Boldy, who was chosen as the 12th overall pick by the Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft, recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the team. Hailing from Millis, Massachusetts, the 22-year-old played college hockey at Boston College. Despite his success in ice hockey, Boldy has been an accomplished amateur golfer since childhood.

Boldy will navigate the challenging Dutch Course's Championship, which features a par-70 layout stretching over 7,000 yards for the event. He will compete against a field of 156 players for a chance to secure a portion of the $200,000 purse in the Fortinet Cup tournament, an official event on the PGA TOUR Canada.

The CRMC Championship serves as the final full-field stop before players advance to the limited-field Fortinet Cup Championship in Calgary. Only the top five players on the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Director of Golf at Cragun's Legacy Courses, Jack Wawro said:

"Matt is a very accomplished golfer, and he is eagerly looking forward to testing his skills against some of the world's best golfers."

This exciting crossover opportunity will allow Matt Boldy to display his talents beyond the ice and explore his passion for golf on a professional level.

Matt Boldy's NHL contract details and more

Matt Boldy, a talented right winger, is a key player for the Minnesota Wild. His current salary for the 2023-24 season stands at $8,000,000, with a cap hit of $7,000,000. Boldy was selected as the 12th overall pick by the Wild in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Having signed two contracts in his career, Boldy's total earnings amount to an impressive $52,975,000. Throughout his two seasons in the NHL, where he has participated in at least one game, Boldy has recorded a total of 102 points in 128 games. In the playoffs, he has contributed 4 points in 12 games.

Matt Boldy's current contract will make him an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2029-30 season when he reaches the age of 29. With his promising performance and potential, he is expected to play a significant role for the Wild in the coming years.

