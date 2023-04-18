Matt Dumba will not face a disciplinary hearing after Joe Pavelski hit

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba will not face any punishment from the NHL's Player Safety after his hit on Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski.

The hit, during Game 1 of the playoffs, caused Pavelski to knock his head on the ice and appeared to be illegal. However, Dumba was only given a two-minute minor penalty.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski



Source tells me it was considered "close to being late, but within allowable window." Dumba was given a roughing minor. News: @NHLPlayerSafety will NOT have a hearing for @mnwild defenseman Matt Dumba after his hit took @DallasStars center Joe Pavelski out of Game 1 last night.Source tells me it was considered "close to being late, but within allowable window." Dumba was given a roughing minor. News: @NHLPlayerSafety will NOT have a hearing for @mnwild defenseman Matt Dumba after his hit took @DallasStars center Joe Pavelski out of Game 1 last night. Source tells me it was considered "close to being late, but within allowable window." Dumba was given a roughing minor. https://t.co/UGErHc9cRk

Pavelski's teammate, Max Domi, was outraged by the hit and immediately went after Dumba, causing a chaotic situation. Domi's reaction was understandable as his teammate was injured and Dumba's hit could have serious consequences.

The NHL's decision not to hold a hearing for Matt Dumba is sure to be controversial, as many believe the hit was illegal and dangerous.

The league's Player Safety has been criticized in the past for inconsistent rulings and not doing enough to protect players from dangerous hits.

While Matt Dumba will not face any punishment for the hit, the incident is a reminder that the NHL needs to do more to protect its players. The league has made strides in recent years to address head injuries and dangerous hits, but there is still work to be done.

Matt Dumba: Aggressive and determined Wild defenseman

Matt Dumba, the alternate captain of the Minnesota Wild, has been a vital part of the team since his NHL debut in the 2012-13 season.

Known for his aggressive style of play, Dumba has established himself as a risk-taking defenseman who knows how to move the puck effectively.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury during the 2018-19 campaign, Dumba remained determined and worked his way back into the lineup. His comeback in the 2019-20 season saw him contribute 24 points in 69 games, showcasing his resilience and determination.

In addition to his on-ice contributions, Dumba has also been recognized for his leadership qualities off the ice, having won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. He is not afraid to stand up for his teammates and has a reputation for being involved in fights during his career.

Matt Dumba's career highlights came during the 2014-15 season when he played a vital role in helping the Wild during the playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. He continued to improve and became a pillar of the Wild blue line, posting a career-high 50 points during the 2017-18 season.

Despite the controversy surrounding his hit on Joe Pavelski during Game 1 of the playoffs, Dumba's contributions to the Wild cannot be denied.

Poll : 0 votes